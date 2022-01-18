RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Comedian YY and girlfriend welcome a bouncing baby girl

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations

Comedian YY and girlfriend welcome a bouncing baby girl
Comedian YY and girlfriend welcome a bouncing baby girl

Comedian Oliver Otieno aka YY is the newest celebrity dad in town after welcoming a bouncing baby girl into his family with girlfriend Marya.

The former Churchill show comedian shared the good news via his social media pages with lots of excitement.

“The mother to the daughter of a King❤... stronger than a Moissanite...I would have played you a song but you holding my guitar in your hand...I can't tell you enough how much I honour your selflessness...Thank you for pushing....I want you to choose a destination you would love to visit..na isikuwe nje ya Nairobi please ni January🤪🙏 @officialmarya_1.” Shared comedian YY.

The two have been dating low-key, with only a few people aware of their relationship that had been kept away from the public.

The news of YY and girlfriend welcoming their first child together was received well by a section of their fans and followers. Many showered them with lovely and congratulatory messages.

Congratulatory messages

jalangoo “Virgins wanapeana mimba hii town! Awuoro! #UtuNaWatu #Langata1

kabiwajesusCongratulations 🎉”

mammitoeunice “Congratulations 🍾🎉🎊”

njorothecomedian “Congratulations bro ....safari imeanza”

nycewanjeriCongratulations 🎉”

honalinur “Congratulations bro”

jaspermurume “Congrats OG.. your gangster points are going through the roof right now”

jabidii_music “Congratulations bro🙏🙏”

sharonobiero260 “Congratulations 🎉🎉”

wangui_karanja “Congratulations 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️ @yycomedian

maya_jaokoScreaming congratulations to you baby @officialmarya_1 😍😍😍😍you will make a great mum 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗”

tony_mwirigi “Congratulations King of stand up comedy”

official_roymodel_kenya “Congratulations mehn...❤️❤️❤️”

teacherwanjiku ‘Congratulations 🙌🙌🙌”

eddiebutitaCONGRATULATIONS 👏 Challenge accepted😂😂”

