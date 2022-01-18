The former Churchill show comedian shared the good news via his social media pages with lots of excitement.

“The mother to the daughter of a King❤... stronger than a Moissanite...I would have played you a song but you holding my guitar in your hand...I can't tell you enough how much I honour your selflessness...Thank you for pushing....I want you to choose a destination you would love to visit..na isikuwe nje ya Nairobi please ni January🤪🙏 @officialmarya_1.” Shared comedian YY.

Comedian YY and girlfriend welcome a bouncing baby girl Pulse Live Kenya

The two have been dating low-key, with only a few people aware of their relationship that had been kept away from the public.

The news of YY and girlfriend welcoming their first child together was received well by a section of their fans and followers. Many showered them with lovely and congratulatory messages.

Congratulatory messages

jalangoo “Virgins wanapeana mimba hii town! Awuoro! #UtuNaWatu #Langata1”

njorothecomedian “Congratulations bro ....safari imeanza”

jaspermurume “Congrats OG.. your gangster points are going through the roof right now”

maya_jaoko “Screaming congratulations to you baby @officialmarya_1 😍😍😍😍you will make a great mum 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗”

tony_mwirigi “Congratulations King of stand up comedy”

eddiebutita “CONGRATULATIONS 👏 Challenge accepted😂😂”