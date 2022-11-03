Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Daddy Owen had earlier said he was ready to remarry after parting ways with his ex-wife.

Pritty showed interest in becoming the musician's potential wife, saying she has what the 'Vanity' hitmaker is looking for.

"Tell Daddy Owen that I am single too, I am black but not chocolate and I love prayers very much," she posted.

The musician revealed during an interview with Milele FM's Ankali Ray that he is now ready to marry and settle down once again after parting ways with his ex-wife Farida Wairimu.

Daddy Owen went ahead to say he was looking for a woman who is God-fearing. He also said his wife-to-be should be in her late 20s or early 30s, at least educated up to Form Four level and should be dark-skinned.

After Owen saw the proposal from Vishy, he responded by saying that waiting line was very long and only those that make it to the finish line will get rewarded.

Vishy is the ex-girlfriend of musician Stivo Simple and had a short-lived relationship with another musician, Madini Classic.

Neither Pritty Vishy nor Madini Classic has come out to say state the reason behind their break up, but some quarters reported that she opted to walk out after realising that the musician was a married man.

As for Simple Boy, he said that he was the one who dumped her after three years of being together. He accused her of chasing clout using his name to build her brand.