Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Masia Wambua

Pritty Vishy said she was ready to marry Daddy Owen after he announced he was looking for a wife

Pritty Vishy and Daddy Owen. Vishy has expressed her desire to get married to Owen
Content creator, Pritty Vishy, has offered herself for marriage to musician Daddy Owen.

Daddy Owen had earlier said he was ready to remarry after parting ways with his ex-wife.

Pritty showed interest in becoming the musician's potential wife, saying she has what the 'Vanity' hitmaker is looking for.

"Tell Daddy Owen that I am single too, I am black but not chocolate and I love prayers very much," she posted.

The musician revealed during an interview with Milele FM's Ankali Ray that he is now ready to marry and settle down once again after parting ways with his ex-wife Farida Wairimu.

Pritty Vishy and a screenshot taken from her Insta stories
Daddy Owen went ahead to say he was looking for a woman who is God-fearing. He also said his wife-to-be should be in her late 20s or early 30s, at least educated up to Form Four level and should be dark-skinned.

After Owen saw the proposal from Vishy, he responded by saying that waiting line was very long and only those that make it to the finish line will get rewarded.

Vishy is the ex-girlfriend of musician Stivo Simple and had a short-lived relationship with another musician, Madini Classic.

Neither Pritty Vishy nor Madini Classic has come out to say state the reason behind their break up, but some quarters reported that she opted to walk out after realising that the musician was a married man.

Pritty Vishy
As for Simple Boy, he said that he was the one who dumped her after three years of being together. He accused her of chasing clout using his name to build her brand.

The 'Vijana Tuache Mihadarati' hitmaker also played down claims that his management played a role in their separation after she claimed that he did not defend her following attacks from the management and fans.

