Davido's 1st baby mama breaks down in tears following reports of fight with 2nd baby mama in nightclub

Odion Okonofua

Sophie says nobody is going to drag her in 2022.

Davido and his baby mama, Sophie Momodu with their daughter, Imade [LindaIkeji]

Sophie Momodu the first baby mama of Nigerian music star Davido has appealed to those always messing with her emotions especially on social media to have a rethink.

The mother of one made this known via her Instagram Live page on Monday, January 3, 2022, while reacting to reports that she got into a fight with Davido's second baby mama, Amanda in a nightclub.

According to Sophie, she has spent the last six years battling with online bullies who have never seen anything good about her.

She said she will continue to for herself because when her daughter grows up, she will question her silence over the constant bashing.

Sophie said all she has tried to do is to raise her daughter well and have a cordial relationship with her sister.

She also wondered why people on social media always drag her when she tries to support Davido.

Sophie concluded that in 2022 nobody will spread false rumours about her.

Sophie and Davido welcomed their first and only child together in 2015.

