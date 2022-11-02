RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

Denis Mwangi

This is their third child together.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua

The couple is yet to announce the good news, but sources close to them have revealed to Nairobi News that Diana delivered a baby girl at Komarock Modern Hospital.

Another source aware of the situation also confirmed the reports.

This comes hours after she posted a photo of herself at the facility dressed in a maternity gown, teasing that she was excited about meeting her newborn.

Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy
Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

This is the moment I’ve been waiting for for the last 39 weeks! I’m ready to meet my baby,” Diana shared.

On his part, Bahati joked that he had not settled on their newborn’s name, asking his fans to share suggestions.

It's time to go into the operation room. Guys, It's funny that even at this last minute, we have not yet agreed on our daughter's name. Kindly drop your last suggestions,” he said in a post.

Earlier in October, Diana gave an update on her pregnancy after weeks of silence.

My Heart is Beating Fast, My Baby is kicking harder, and the anxiety is real. We both can’t wait to meet each other I have grown to love you with every single cell of me.

“I can’t believe I’m about to hold you for the first time, feel your warmth and the sound of your Heartbeat on my chest,” the YouTuber-turned-rapper said.

