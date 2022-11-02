Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

Another source aware of the situation also confirmed the reports.

This comes hours after she posted a photo of herself at the facility dressed in a maternity gown, teasing that she was excited about meeting her newborn.

Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for for the last 39 weeks! I’m ready to meet my baby,” Diana shared.

On his part, Bahati joked that he had not settled on their newborn’s name, asking his fans to share suggestions.

“It's time to go into the operation room. Guys, It's funny that even at this last minute, we have not yet agreed on our daughter's name. Kindly drop your last suggestions,” he said in a post.

Earlier in October, Diana gave an update on her pregnancy after weeks of silence.

“My Heart is Beating Fast, My Baby is kicking harder, and the anxiety is real. We both can’t wait to meet each other I have grown to love you with every single cell of me.

“I can’t believe I’m about to hold you for the first time, feel your warmth and the sound of your Heartbeat on my chest,” the YouTuber-turned-rapper said.