Last-minute rush - Diana Marua goes shopping for her soon-to-come baby

Masia Wambua

The mother of two went shopping in anticipation of the newborn.

Diana Marua and husband Bahati
Diana Marua and husband Bahati

Diana Marua on Friday, October 21 shared videos of her going about shopping as she gets ready for her yet-to-be-born baby.

She shared video clips on her insta stories as she went about the process of selecting clothes for the baby who they have revealed the gender to be a girl.

The mother of two had earlier shared clips of her having an ultrasound at a city hospital where she intends to deliver. She has been sharing the pregnancy journey on her social media as she goes through her last trimester.

Diana has since confirmed that her pregnancy has reached the full nine months and that she may be holding her baby anytime.

Diana and her husband, Bahati have two children together, Majesty Bahati and Heaven Bahati, and the birth of the girl will make them parents to three children.

Screenshots of Diana Marua during shopping out taken from her insta stories
Screenshots of Diana Marua during shopping out taken from her insta stories Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The Bahati's reveal the gender of their expected newborn

On October 9, the musician gave an update on her pregnancy after weeks of silence that had lasted for about three weeks. She had gone silent from October 14 until October 7.

While making the update on her socials, Diana said she was doing okay except for hyperpigmentation which she said she was positive would not last long as she was almost due.

"This pregnancy has favored me for real. Of course, my nose is noseying and I've gotten a bit of hyperpigmentation, I'm happy it won't get worst because, I'm officially on the countdown," she said.

Hyperpigmentation is a common condition that makes some areas of the skin darker than others. 'Hyper' means more, and 'pigment' means color.

The condition can appear as brown, black, gray, red, or pink spots or patches. The spots are sometimes called age spots, sun spots, or liver spots.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua
Bahati and his wife Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

During their baby gender reveal; a blue and pink-themed party the couple was seen having a good time and wide smiles as they engaged their friends, family, and fans moments Diana has shared with the followers.

Read Also

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

