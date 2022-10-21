Last-minute rush - Diana Marua goes shopping for her soon-to-come baby

She shared video clips on her insta stories as she went about the process of selecting clothes for the baby who they have revealed the gender to be a girl.

The mother of two had earlier shared clips of her having an ultrasound at a city hospital where she intends to deliver. She has been sharing the pregnancy journey on her social media as she goes through her last trimester.

Diana has since confirmed that her pregnancy has reached the full nine months and that she may be holding her baby anytime.

Diana and her husband, Bahati have two children together, Majesty Bahati and Heaven Bahati, and the birth of the girl will make them parents to three children.

Pulse Live Kenya

On October 9, the musician gave an update on her pregnancy after weeks of silence that had lasted for about three weeks. She had gone silent from October 14 until October 7.

While making the update on her socials, Diana said she was doing okay except for hyperpigmentation which she said she was positive would not last long as she was almost due.

"This pregnancy has favored me for real. Of course, my nose is noseying and I've gotten a bit of hyperpigmentation, I'm happy it won't get worst because, I'm officially on the countdown," she said.

Hyperpigmentation is a common condition that makes some areas of the skin darker than others. 'Hyper' means more, and 'pigment' means color.

The condition can appear as brown, black, gray, red, or pink spots or patches. The spots are sometimes called age spots, sun spots, or liver spots.

Pulse Live Kenya