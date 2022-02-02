DJ Kaytrixx & wife Sue expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

On Tuesday, the former KTN DJ announced to the world that he would soon be welcoming baby number three into his young family.

“Words cannot fully explain what God has done in our lives so we give Him all the glory God is great Sue. God has truly blessed us. Our family is growing. Our third baby and we're having...,” shared DJ Kyatrixx.

DJ Kaytrixx & wife expecting baby number 3 Pulse Live Kenya

Kaytrixx and his wife welcomed their first babies (twin boys) back in 2013 and since then the DJ has dedicated himself to the family life. Apart from being a full-time entertainer, he has been known to spend a considerable amount of time with his wife and sons.

Other celebrities who are expecting in 2022 include Milly WaJesus, Actress Jackie Matubia, Aggie the Dancer and NTV’s Grace Ekirapa.

DJ Kaytrixx & wife expecting baby number 3 Pulse Live Kenya

The WaJesus family

Kabi & Milly WaJesus unveils pregnancy for baby No. 2 with huge billboard [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Renowned Kenyan YouTuber Peter Kabi, popularly known as Kabi WaJesus, and his wife Milly WaJesus announced they are expecting on January 18, 2021.

Kabi and Milly unveiled the pregnancy in a unique way, after putting their family portrait on a huge billboard with a message that their family was expanding.

Grace Ekirapa and Pascal Tokodi

Pascal Tokodi & Bae Grace Ekirapa Expecting their first child together [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

On January 3, award-winning Kenyan actor Pascal Tokodi and his presenter wife Grace Ekirapa disclosed that they are expecting their first child together.

The two love birds made the announcement via their social media handles with exquisite baby bump photos.

“A place in my heart that I never knew was empty, has been filled,” wrote Pascal Tokodi.

Grace added: "The Lord continues to perfect all that concerns our lives and it is beautiful in our eyes. This is a story we shall tell one day. Happy New Year from our growing family,” Grace said.

Actress Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia expecting baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya

On January 5, Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named 'Nana' on the TV show, announced she is expecting her second child.

“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.

Aggie the Dancer