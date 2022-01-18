DK Kwenye Beat & wife reveal daughter’s face for the 1st time after a year [Photos]

Kayley Leilani’s first photo was put up on Instagram via DK's page that enjoys a following of over 127K people. The name Kayley means “Who is like God”.

The couple welcomed their first born baby back in January, 2021.

“The Lord is our shepherd. #Welcome to the Kilonzo Family @shanicewangechi @kayleyleilani,” shared DK Kwenye beat.

“Now I know that the Lord gives Victory #Welcome to the Kilonzo Family @dkkwenyebeat @kayleyleilani,” Shanice added.

DK Kwenye Beat & wife reveals daughter’s face for the first time after 1 year [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

In January, a grateful DK shared the news of welcoming a new born baby into his family. The Asusu hit-maker went on to thank doctors who were in charge of his wife’s safe delivery, as well as their parents for being supportive throughout pregnancy journey.

“When they say good things are for free,I say thank you God.We have travelled a long journey of so many matters but now we are grateful for this bundle of joy that we have been blessed with.

"My heart felt gratitude to my Love @shanicewangechi for adding a reason of joyous moments in 2021 by giving us baby Kayley is truly a blessing to be your father and your mums chosen one.

"We shall forever remain grateful to the @rfh_healthcare team for their professionalism, availability and their cordiality which made the delivery of this gift so easy simple and comfortable to mama _Kayley Leilani Kilonzo_ To our parents, what a great honour it is to be supported and know that you have had our backs from day one, blessings upon you in spades, we celebrate you now and forever" said DK in part.