DK Kwenye Beat & wife reveal daughter’s face for the 1st time after a year [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

She is so adorable

Gospel singer David Kilonzo aka DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi have finally revealed the face of their daughter Kayley Leilani, one-year after she was born.

Kayley Leilani’s first photo was put up on Instagram via DK's page that enjoys a following of over 127K people. The name Kayley means “Who is like God”.

The couple welcomed their first born baby back in January, 2021.

“The Lord is our shepherd. #Welcome to the Kilonzo Family @shanicewangechi @kayleyleilani,” shared DK Kwenye beat.

“Now I know that the Lord gives Victory #Welcome to the Kilonzo Family @dkkwenyebeat @kayleyleilani,” Shanice added.

In January, a grateful DK shared the news of welcoming a new born baby into his family. The Asusu hit-maker went on to thank doctors who were in charge of his wife’s safe delivery, as well as their parents for being supportive throughout pregnancy journey.

“When they say good things are for free,I say thank you God.We have travelled a long journey of so many matters but now we are grateful for this bundle of joy that we have been blessed with.

"My heart felt gratitude to my Love @shanicewangechi for adding a reason of joyous moments in 2021 by giving us baby Kayley is truly a blessing to be your father and your mums chosen one.

"We shall forever remain grateful to the @rfh_healthcare team for their professionalism, availability and their cordiality which made the delivery of this gift so easy simple and comfortable to mama _Kayley Leilani Kilonzo_ To our parents, what a great honour it is to be supported and know that you have had our backs from day one, blessings upon you in spades, we celebrate you now and forever" said DK in part.

DK went on to say; “We also appreciate all your well wishes and congratulatory remarks as we now get ready to raise a champion an ambassador to the world and agent of change and Joy.Mungu mbele and may you all be immensely blessed 🙌 🙏. God's speed to all as we get ready for parenting manenos 😄 🤣”.

