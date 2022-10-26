RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Eve Mungai & fiancé Trevor leave fans guessing after sharing a photo in hospital

Masia Wambua

The YouTuber recently refuted claims by netizens that she was pregnant.

Eve Mungai and fiancée director Trevor
Eve Mungai and fiancée director Trevor

Content creator, Eve Mungai and her fiancé director Trevor have left their fans guessing after the two shared photos of them saying they were in a city hospital.

Although the two said they were in the hospital, none of them came out to say the reason why they had made a visit to the facility.

However, the photos the two posted tell from afar that there could be something that is cooking and what director Trevor whose real name is Bonventure Monyancha wrote as he captioned the photos he shared.

In one of the photos that Trevor shared, he is standing slightly behind Eve and exposing Eve's slightly bulging tummy while in the other photo he holds her tummy from behind and gives a caption that tends to communicate something.

"At Komarock Modern Hospital with my family," Trevor captioned the photos.

Eve Mungai and her fiancé Trevor during a hospital visit
Eve Mungai and her fiancé Trevor during a hospital visit

READ ALSO: Eve Mungai fires warning shots after continuous attacks on her brand

On her side, the YouTuber left her fans to guess everything promising to reward anyone who would correctly tell what they had gone to the facility to do.

She shared totally different photos from what Trevor had shared.

"Visited Komarock Modern Hospital today, Video will be up on Instafame this weekend. In the meantime make a guess what the visit was all about! Will award the winner 1000 worth of airtime let’s go," she wrote.

Eve Mungai and her fiancé director Trevor during a visit at Komarock Hospital
Eve Mungai and her fiancé director Trevor during a visit at Komarock Hospital

The new developments come out after the YouTube content creator denounced claims that she was pregnant saying she was suffering from a condition that makes her look like she is expectant.

ALSO READ: Eve Mungai reveals a condition that makes her look pregnant

On Friday, October 22, Eve said she battles gas which makes her tummy look bigger and that has become even more persistent recently after she was diagnosed with what she termed as food poisoning.

“Seems some of my fans really want to see me pregnant. I shared I have been battling gas for long, it keeps coming back even after being treated and recently it got worse after I was diagnosed with food poisoning,” she said.

Content creator Eve Mungai at Komarock hospital
Content creator Eve Mungai at Komarock hospital

She however appreciated the good prayers and wishes saying it was not the right time for her to have a baby.

Eve has in the past told off people asking her to get a baby saying she will have them only when she is ready for the same.

