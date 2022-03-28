Ex-Machachari actor Baha & girlfriend expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Dennis Milimo

Former Machachari actor Tyler Kamau Mbaya aka Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement on Monday, March 28, 2022, with a series of exquisite baby bump photos shared on Instagram.

In an update, an excited Baha said that he is happy and can’t wait to meet their unborn child.

“Never been this excited🤩 to meet someone in my Life!🥹👶🏾 Stay Tuned on YT at 3:30pm😉 #GeeAndTy🖤❤️,” said Tyler Mbaya.

On the other hand, Georgina disclosed that the last few months have not been easy after finding out that she is expectant.

“When I first found out about you,I was happy and scared at the same time💀😂but one thing I knew for real I needed you🖤😍The last few months have not been easy but your little kicks make everything worth it😫🥺We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you😍 new video on my yt channel at 3:30 pm #geeandty🖤♥️,” Georgina Njenga wrote.

The two have officially joined the list of celebrities expecting kids in 2022, among them; Jackie Matubia, Milly WaJesus, Rihanna and Grace Ekirapa.

Baha and Georgina have been dating for a while now and they are never afraid to tell their love story to the world.

In October 2020, Baha was out here gushing over his sweetheart with in a colorful romantic photoshoot.

“Honestly I’d gun for you mama coz you rock my world baby g irl. Got me thinking of how Solid, Like guns N’ Rose. You are my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye because you are my happiness and you makes everything worth it. I’m Yours & You’re Mine💞 Roho Ilishapenda Mama🌹😍🖤,” Baha wrote.

Dennis Milimo

