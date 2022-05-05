Ex-mother in law actress opens up on early marriage that turned violent

The actress, speaking to Lynn Ngugi, said she grew in a strong Christian background.

Idah, who was then a scriptwriter for several TV shows, said she was under pressure from the church and peers who then were getting married and settling down.

Having grown up witnessing a troubled marriage from her parents, she said she easily bonded with her husband because he too had been brought up in a violent household, noting that the mutual backgrounds and pressure from the church got her to easily accept to settle down.

Idah Alisha Pulse Live Kenya

“He used to tell me about how his dad was abusive and I told him my father was abusive too and we had that trauma bond, so the pressure from the church and the trauma bond made me conclude this was my person,” she told Lynn.

Idah said that she was inspired to leave her marriage after recalling how her mother left her father over violence.

“We left when I was three years old and I said thank God because if my mother had not left then I would have been comfortable because my mother was abused so let me get abused,” she stated.

The actress narrated how her ex-husband beat to a pulp but stayed in the relationship hoping things would change. She further narrated how efforts to get intervention from her pastor became futile after the man of God defended her husband's actions.

Kate and Alisha Pulse Live Kenya

“He used to beat me to the extent he would place his knees on my neck and begin choking me and still say he was yet to beat me. We went to the pastor who officiated our wedding and he said if I provoked him, he had all the right to hit me,” Idah narrated.

Idah recalled having left her matrimonial home with only her handbag and went back to her mother's home where she reconstructed her life from.