Ex-Sailors gang crew member Masilver and fiancé part ways

Young marriage is a scam - Winny Wayua

Former Sailors gang crew member Masilver and his fiancé Winny Wayua have broken up

The reports of the speculations were doing rounds on the internet and were confirmed by Wayua who said young marriage was a lie.

“Ni life tutazoea but just know young marriage is a scam,” Wayua wrote. Wayua deleted all the pictures of her with Masilver. The two separate after getting one child together.

Masilver has however not deleted any of the pictures of them on his Instagram.

Going by the posts shared on his Instagram, things seem to have been seemingly okay with the couple and even shared a message of peace during the recently concluded general elections.

Radio presenter and former Sailors Gang manager Mwalimu Rachel has responded to allegations by Sailors Gang member Qoqos Juma that she refused to relinquish the group's YouTube channel when they parted ways.

In an explanation on her YouTube channel, Mwalimu Rachel distanced herself from the tribulations the members were facing noting that the group was blinded by short-term deals.

According to Mwalimu Rachel, the label that wanted to take over the group spoke to one of the members without even informing her and later demanded that she hands over all the works and rights of Gengetone group.

“The record label went behind our backs to one of the members, Peter, they lied to him with wild dreams, stipends, allowances which unfortunately Peter fell for and signed the deal,” she stated.

Rachel described the takeover by the label - which she did not mention by name - as having been hostile adding that she was being attacked from all fronts, by the group and the label that was taking over and even on social media.

The radio presenter said she re-channeled the reception of royalties from her account to that of Peter Miracle Baby adding that she still remunerated the group eight months after they signed the deal with another record label.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

