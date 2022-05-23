Exquisite photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy

The 43-year-old reality TV star said ‘I do’ to Travis during in a lavish wedding ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family.

Moments captured from the private affair were later shared on social media by the couple – gushing over each other with love messages.

“Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker…Happily ever after… Till death do us part," Kourtney shared.

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya

The Portofino wedding come days after the two loves birds exchanged wedding vows in another ceremony that was held in the US.

Kourtney’s three kids Mason, Penelope, Reign and Travis’ son London, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana were also present at the wedding.

For her Italy wedding, Kourtney Kardashian wore a white short corseted gown with a veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary’s face.

Before the wedding ceremony, she wore a black bodycon gown, with the picture of the virgin Mary on her stomach.

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya

Kourtney’s wedding gown was designed by Dolce & Gabbana and described as "white silk lace and satin gown with a dramatic hand-embroidered veil”.

“Kourtney Kardashian wears a one-of-a-kind #DGAltaModa white silk lace and satin gown and a dramatic hand-embroidered veil.

"For the gown, #DomenicoDolce and #StefanoGabbana took inspiration from the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita. The corset enhances the silhouette thanks to a design rich in exquisite cuts and realized following expert tailoring techniques that emphasize femininity," reads part of the description from Dolce & Gabbana.

On the other hand, Travis Barker wore a black double-breasted jacket with peaked lapels with a classic trousers with pressed crease and side-band.

“Both the garment has been bespoke-made: the cut, the choice of materials, the study of proportions, the careful attention to detail, the combinations, are aimed at the creation of a unique garment with a perfect fit. The jacket is entirely hand-worked strictly following all the passages of the Italian sartorial tradition,” they added.

Kourtney Mary Kardashian who is an American media personality and socialite who in 2007 started starring in reality TV series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' with her family.

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya