The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Fans divided after Muigai Wa Njoroge's children attend dowry ceremony of 2nd wife

Lynet Okumu

"I love you mom, thank you from the bottom of my heart" - Muigai Wa Njoroge's son with 1st wife appreciates his step-mom during dowry ceremony

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for his 2nd wife Queen Stacey
Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for his 2nd wife Queen Stacey

Gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge has recently observed the customs of paying dowry to his second wife, Queen Stacey, in a celebratory event that captured the attention of his fans.

The event, which took place on August 26, was captured by various individuals including Kikuyu Nation TV.

In TikTok videos shared by the TV station, Muigai Wa Njoroge is seen dancing joyfully with his second wife, Stacy, at a venue that remains undisclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: song lands Kikuyu musician Muigai wa Njoroge in trouble

The couple's attire reflected the significance of the event, with Muigai donning a white outfit accented by gold, and Stacy choosing a graceful long purple floral dress.

With a marital journey spanning over five years, Muigai Wa Njoroge and Stacey have taken a significant step in their relationship by observing the dowry ceremony.

One notable presence at the dowry ceremony was Muigai Wa Njoroge's children with his first wife Njeri Wa Muigai, who was visibly missing form the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

One by one, they stood and pampered their parents with love as shown by a Facebook video shared by Muhia Wa Maingi on Sartuday 26.

Muigai and Stacey's first son opened the floor. Two of Njeri's daughters followed and congratulated their father and stepmom.

This presence sparked divided opinions among fans and observers. For some, his daughter, identified as Shiku, symbolised a strong support system for her father.

On the other hand, some critics expressed the sentiment that Shiku's attendance was a betrayal of her biological mother, given the context of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are reactions on the videos

Rebecca Maina Shiku atajua hii after 20yrs the impact in her marriage

user7712735030152 ciku present singing happily, innocence is key but wapi mamake njeri

Annie the love I have for my mother haiwezi fanya nikue place kama hii

@Natural 573 wow shiku wake ni Daddy's daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

mûthoni mûgathigia Shiku..I just love what you're doing..supporting your dad..thanks gal

The ceremony also featured popular mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki, who serenaded the couple with his melodious voice.

Prior to the event, Muigai Wa Njoroge made the announcement of his intentions to pay dowry for his second wife.

In a statement, he expressed gratitude for the support and companionship of his friends and followers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for his 2nd wife Queen Stacey
Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for his 2nd wife Queen Stacey Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Muigai wa Njoroge releases anti-dynasty song

Karangu Muraya, a well-wisher, shared the news on social media, inviting friends and well-wishers to celebrate alongside the couple.

While the announcement drew congratulations from many quarters, it also sparked a debate on social media.

Some supporters commended Muigai for his openness and adherence to cultural norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, others raised concerns, questioning his decision to maintain two wives in the context of his role as a gospel artist, suggesting that it could be seen as contrary to biblical teachings.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans divided after Muigai Wa Njoroge's children attend dowry ceremony of 2nd wife

Fans divided after Muigai Wa Njoroge's children attend dowry ceremony of 2nd wife

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

Toasted Ugali: Watch new recipe that's gaining popularity on TikTok

Toasted Ugali: Watch new recipe that's gaining popularity on TikTok

Navigating societal pressure: Is being an 'understanding girlfriend' a bad thing?

Navigating societal pressure: Is being an 'understanding girlfriend' a bad thing?

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Essential items every woman should carry in her purse

Essential items every woman should carry in her purse

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield both bought a Tesla

Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

From left: Wycliffe Oparanya, Oscar Sudi, Bonny Khalwale and Muigai Wa Njoroge

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy