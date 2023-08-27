Gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge has recently observed the customs of paying dowry to his second wife, Queen Stacey, in a celebratory event that captured the attention of his fans.
Fans divided after Muigai Wa Njoroge's children attend dowry ceremony of 2nd wife
"I love you mom, thank you from the bottom of my heart" - Muigai Wa Njoroge's son with 1st wife appreciates his step-mom during dowry ceremony
The event, which took place on August 26, was captured by various individuals including Kikuyu Nation TV.
In TikTok videos shared by the TV station, Muigai Wa Njoroge is seen dancing joyfully with his second wife, Stacy, at a venue that remains undisclosed.
The couple's attire reflected the significance of the event, with Muigai donning a white outfit accented by gold, and Stacy choosing a graceful long purple floral dress.
With a marital journey spanning over five years, Muigai Wa Njoroge and Stacey have taken a significant step in their relationship by observing the dowry ceremony.
Muigai Wa Njoroge's children with 1st wife attend his dowry ceremony
One notable presence at the dowry ceremony was Muigai Wa Njoroge's children with his first wife Njeri Wa Muigai, who was visibly missing form the event.
One by one, they stood and pampered their parents with love as shown by a Facebook video shared by Muhia Wa Maingi on Sartuday 26.
Muigai and Stacey's first son opened the floor. Two of Njeri's daughters followed and congratulated their father and stepmom.
This presence sparked divided opinions among fans and observers. For some, his daughter, identified as Shiku, symbolised a strong support system for her father.
On the other hand, some critics expressed the sentiment that Shiku's attendance was a betrayal of her biological mother, given the context of the event.
Here are reactions on the videos
Rebecca Maina Shiku atajua hii after 20yrs the impact in her marriage
user7712735030152 ciku present singing happily, innocence is key but wapi mamake njeri
Annie the love I have for my mother haiwezi fanya nikue place kama hii
@Natural 573 wow shiku wake ni Daddy's daughter
mûthoni mûgathigia Shiku..I just love what you're doing..supporting your dad..thanks gal
The ceremony also featured popular mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki, who serenaded the couple with his melodious voice.
Muigai Wa Njoroge announces he'll be paying dowry for 2nd wife
Prior to the event, Muigai Wa Njoroge made the announcement of his intentions to pay dowry for his second wife.
In a statement, he expressed gratitude for the support and companionship of his friends and followers.
Karangu Muraya, a well-wisher, shared the news on social media, inviting friends and well-wishers to celebrate alongside the couple.
While the announcement drew congratulations from many quarters, it also sparked a debate on social media.
Some supporters commended Muigai for his openness and adherence to cultural norms.
However, others raised concerns, questioning his decision to maintain two wives in the context of his role as a gospel artist, suggesting that it could be seen as contrary to biblical teachings.
