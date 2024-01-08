The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

You should avoid fighting over texts in your relationships, here's why

Anna Ajayi

Fexting in relationships has been around for quite some time.

Does fexting ruin relationships? [TheEverygirl]
Does fexting ruin relationships? [TheEverygirl]

It goes beyond romantic relationships; we've most likely experienced it with parents, friends or colleagues at some point.

Fexting may be convenient but can easily lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings, especially in romantic relationships.

So, before hitting send on that angry text, consider why fexting is a red flag and how to navigate conflicts in healthier ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the advent of cell phones, text messages became a convenient means of communication, and while this has its good sides, it has its bad as well.

A single text message, void of any apparent emotion or body language, can easily be misinterpreted, creating rifts between people.

At what point does a text exchange cross into the territory of fexting? Here are a few signs to watch out for:

  • Angry tone in messages
  • Hostility in the conversation
  • Blame game
  • Name-calling and hurtful words
  • Long, angry messages
  • Angry voice notes
ADVERTISEMENT

It's simple: heated arguments via text are a recipe for disaster, especially when sensitive topics arise, or emotions run high.

It’s easier to misinterpret a text message due to the lack of expressions that face-to-face conversations offer, which then intensifies the issue. One can easily misinterpret the tone or read too much meaning into the text. Even a delay in replying can add to the heightened emotions at play.

When it comes to texting your feelings or trying to fix a relationship over text, there is always the risk of permanently leaving an imprint. The feelings of anger and hurt can be forgotten, but the words remain like a permanent tattoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Face-to-face: Whenever possible, talk it out in person. Face-to-face conversations have nonverbal cues like tone and facial expressions that add context and prevent misunderstanding.

Voice or video calls: Instead of fueling the fexting fire, opt for this medium. For long-distance couples, video calls offer a similar level of intimacy and clarity as face-to-face conversations.

ALSO READ: How to handle relationship conflicts without losing your partner

If, on the other hand, the arguments persist without resolution, you both can consider couple's therapy.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

You should avoid fighting over texts in your relationships, here's why

You should avoid fighting over texts in your relationships, here's why

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beautiful lady (Source - Pinterest)

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

A couple in a therapy session [Image: Antoni Shkraba]

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

Does fexting ruin relationships? [TheEverygirl]

You should avoid fighting over texts in your relationships, here's why

4 ways to reassure him [Credit: Elite Daily]

4 ways you can reassure your overthinking boyfriend