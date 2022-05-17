RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Fiancée of Michael Blackson confirms she's allowed him to get side chicks (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

The fiancee of Michael Blackson has confirmed that she has given her man the liberty to have side chicks.

Miss Rada was speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian-American comedian about their relationship. During their discussion, she revealed that detailed that Michael Blackson is allowed to have one side chick every month.

"I have been in a long term relationship and I said this before, you having sex with the same individual for years is boring," she said.

She continued that "and I just want some excitement in the bedroom". The comedian who is also of a Liberian descent was asked if he allows Rada to have a side piece too in their relationship and he said "she's allowed to have any female she wants".

Thembi, a reporter for The Shaderoom who interviewed them, further asked him if his fiancee can have another man and he replied "not a man because we don't need another penis in the relationship".

In the video below, the actor was also asked "what do you need from other women that you feel like you can't get from the person you want to call your wife?" and he replied "just another coochie".

The lovers got engaged in July 2021 after two years of dating. Speaking after he proposed to her during a radio interview, he said "most of my haters call her a gold digger but believe me Rada has never asked for a penny from me, she’s very independent and she’s actually the one that takes care of me plus I’m allowed a side chick a month. Lol".

