The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

For men: 6 simple ways to make your wives feel appreciated this Mother's Day

Berlinda Entsie

The very special date for women is approaching, Mother's Day, and it's important for husbands to appreciate their wives.

Happy couple
Happy couple

Your wife is the most amazing mother you know, so give her a Happy Mother’s Day Wish to let her know how much you appreciate everything she does.

With all the troubles wives have to go through during pregnancies and childbirth, and even raising children, it is important that husbands appreciate them, especially on Mother's Day.

No one has ever been a better mother than your wife and you are so blessed to raise your children with her. On Mother’s Day, show your wife just how lucky you are to have her in your life.

Here are simple ways husbands can appreciate their wives on Mother's Day:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Do the house chores

Nothing would your wife appreciate more than your initiative to help her tidy up the mess in your house and keep everything in order. In case your wife does everything at home, why not start sharing her burden? You can volunteer to do the laundry, mop the floor, and even put the kids in bed.

  • Breakfast is not a bad idea

Most of the time, the wives are the ones who get up early to prepare meals every morning. Now, what if you surprise her by waking up earlier than usual? Then, cook a hearty breakfast for her—and the kids, if you already have. If you want to make it sweeter, you can bring her breakfast in bed.

  • Leave sticky notes of sweet messages everywhere
ADVERTISEMENT

Gone are the days of love letters. However, you can still give her that cheesy experience by leaving short but sweet messages for her around the house. You can post a sticky note on the mirror, telling her you cannot wait to see her again at the end of the day. Leaving one on the fridge that reminds her not to tire herself out would also make your wifey smile.

  • Surprise her on a romantic date

Women love surprises. One way to make her feel truly loved is by setting her up on a date. This should be different from your regular or planned dates. It does not have to be expensive too. For instance, you can prepare a romantic candlelit dinner at home.

  • Plan a surprise for her with the kids

It would be best if you teach your children to be appreciative of their mom as early as now. You can do this by planning with them a surprise party or present for her. This is perfect for Mother’s Day or your wife’s birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Give her a day off

It is not easy being a wife, especially if she has a regular job too. Every day, she has to balance her roles of being a wife to you, a mom to your kids, and a career woman. Therefore, to let your partner know that you see her hard work and care about her welfare, give her time to pamper herself. This Mother's Day, allow her to see her friends, visit the spa, or simply sleep the entire day.

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

For men: 6 simple ways to make your wives feel appreciated this Mother's Day

For men: 6 simple ways to make your wives feel appreciated this Mother's Day

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

The impact of medical aid fraud on the industry

The impact of medical aid fraud on the industry

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady with big butt

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Happy couple

For men: 6 simple ways to make your wives feel appreciated this Mother's Day