For newly-weds: These honeymoon ideas are perfect for January

After celebrating the festive season with family and close friends, it is time to pack the bags to start your ever after, just the two of you.

Take a look at the 'dos and don'ts', romantic ideas and destination ideas for the perfect honeymoon.

10 things to do on your honeymoon

1. Catch the sunrise

This is a moment of one of many firsts. Be intentional about catching the sunrise together. This can be over breakfast, a swim or a hike.

2. Road trip

Living in the moment and experiencing the beauty of the unpredictable is what road trips are about. Pack your bags and gear, and hit the road, take detours into other activities like camping, scenery exploration, food and wine tasting, among others.

3. Spontaneity

There's no end to the adventurous things a couple can get to do on their honeymoon. Many modern couples choose to be adventurous throughout the day with activities they have never done before to make their honeymoon memorable.

4. Dancing the night away

This is a timeless honeymoon activity. Couple in a nice dinner, bonfire, the sunset and pulling out the best dance moves.

5. Visit the park, interact with nature

Especially animal lovers or nature lovers, visiting a game park or a reserve can be a fun way to spend a honeymoon bonding over your surroundings.

6. Take a cruise

Nothing like the expanse of blue skies and water to make a honeymoon more romantic.

7. Hit the casino

You have already won the jackpot with the love of your life, why not bring that luck to the gambling machines or poker?

8. Stargazing

9. Luxury

Indulge yourselves in life's luxuries like spa and massage, top-tier restaurant, chauffeur service, sights and sounds.

10. Festivals

Hit a local or international festival and get lost in the extravagance of experiences.

Dos and don'ts of honeymoons that you cannot afford to forget:

Dos

Make photocopies of important documents. Carry a set in your immediate bag or pockets, and the rest in the packed bags.

Pack clothes for any possible weather changes.

Invest in some lingerie or sexy wear.

Label your bags.

Have a honeymoon checklist so you don't forget any essentials.

A good camera.

Share your travel and destination information with family or friends.

Contraception.

Don'ts

Avoid last-minute packing

Pack only what is necessary.

Check expiration dates on documents and other essentials.

Do not depend on new shoes.

Overpacking make-up products.

Carrying books and unnecessary gadgets at home.

Most asked questions:

Who pays for the honeymoon?

Oftentimes, the couple handles the bill of their honeymoon and sometimes, the family helps. Depending on the preference of the couple, the man can take care of the honeymoon, both can chip in or they can enlist the help of their families and friends.

This can be done by opening up a registry where instead of getting gifts, the couple shows their honeymoon itinerary with prices of each. This way, they get funds for the trip instead of gifts.

How many days are ideal for a honeymoon?

On average, a honeymoon lasts anywhere from seven to 12 days. However, this can change to go up to a month for couples travelling internationally.

More ideas on activities for honeymoon.