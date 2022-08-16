RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njambi parts ways with husband

All you deserve is happiness life is too short for unhealthy relationships - Njambi

Njambi TRHK
Former Real House Helps of Kawangware actress Bernice Njeri known by her role name Njambi has parted ways with her husband

Njambi through her Instagram said she held on to her relationship despite undergoing abuse because she feared being a tagged as a person who had a failed marriage.

Njambi has been in her relationship for close to five years after splitting with her first baby daddy in 2017.

“The shame of being in a relationship or having fallen victim to an abusive relationship actually kept me in it longer than I should have been. I finally had the courage and am sticking to that,” Njambi wrote.

READ: Njambi opens up about tough pregnancy

The mother of three also sent hope to other women who were in abusive marriages insisting happiness was what everyone should strive to find.

“For those of you who wish you had the courage to get out imagine you will find the courage and you won’t believe. All you deserve is happiness life is too short for unhealthy relationships,” Njambi said.

Njambi joins the list of celebrity couples who have parted ways this year for different reasons.

The most notable break up was between Akothee and her ex-lover Nelly Oaks. Akothee said she was leaving the romantic relationship to focus on promoting her other ventures.

READ: Actress Njambi over the moon as son makes debut on Citizen TV’s Zora (Photo)

Akothee stated she had left other relationships and her leaving Nelly Oaks was no surprise.

“I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn't be a shock or a surprise.

"It's just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my new Found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment," Akothee said

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

