Frankie forced to apologize to his baby mamas Maureen & Corazon Kwamboka [Video]

Frankie confessed that he is subjected the mother of his kids to unwanted pain and trolls and he is truly sorry.

“Maureen, I’m definitely sorry, for putting you through what you went through in terms of I tried to cut you off, when in that situation I think we could have had a much better bond and understanding of how to deal with that situation.

I should have treated you like the mother of my Kids than treating you like a girlfriend or juts someone I was with. You are special to me and my kids and you will always be valued,” Frankie apologized to Maureen Waititu.

The Gym Instructor also apologized to Corazon Kwamboka.

“First I would like to apologize to Corazon Kwamboka, that statement within that interview, it wants appropriate to say it, especially to talk about the situation you have been through, it want not my part to say that and the intentions behind that was pure. But obviously it came out the way it came out and I know it hurt you I a major way.

“I felt like it was betrayal on my end but definitely I’m always on your side and I will always protect you over anyone else. I’m sorry about that, that is for you to speak about that and not me,” Frankie said.

Asked on whether he was responsible for his breakup with Corazon Kwamboka, Frankie replied; "I think we broke each other’s hearts. We have both gone through a couple of things I feel were done wrongly,”.

During the interview with Lynn Ngugi, Frankie mentioned that he has not seen his kids with Maureen Waititu for the past two years.

“I have not seen them for like two years, I don’t know why. For me I think it’s the situation we had- she had her video come out and I had my video and that was the last time I saw them.

"I have had, many sleepless nights, dreams of situations I would not like my kids to be in,” he remarked.

In September 2019, Frankie disclosed that he parted ways with his baby mama Maureen Waititu, because they had differences.

“Maureen and I, we had our differences and decided to go our separate ways,” he said.

They have two kids together.