Fuse ODG and wife profusely cry at their wedding (WATCH)

"You have loved me unconditionally, today I promise to love you forever," the bride said with a trembling voice whilst visibly shaking.

Pulse Ghana

Fuse ODG, who was moved by his wife's emotional moment, manned up and held her with one hand as she continued. "Today I promise to love you forever, I will respect you forever and I will honour you forever," she said.

Finding humour in this touching moment, she added that " you are the love of my life and I am so excited I get to spend the rest of my life with yo, my best friend and London Bridge" - a line that sparked giggle among the few guests which included Sarkodie, Freedom Jacob Ceaser, Stefflon Don among their family and friends.

The tears of joy did not only come from the Zimbabwean bride as her Ghanaian groom also lost himself when his wife was being presented to him. In the video below, Fuse ODG could be seen profusely crying whilst staring at his wife at the ceremony.

Fuse is best known for his hit singles "Antenna," "Dangerous Love," and “Million Pound Girl” among others. On the other hand, Karen is a fashion designer and the CEO of KarenTino Boutique, a Pan-African fashion brand.