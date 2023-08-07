Gladys Shollei weds fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony [Photos & Video]

The much-anticipated event was a testament to the couple's love and commitment, marking the beginning of their journey together.

Close friends, family members, and dignitaries graced the occasion, making it a truly memorable affair.

Shollei and Horn's love story became public knowledge three years ago, capturing the attention of the media and the public when their pictures surfaced on various social media platforms in 2020.

Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Since then, not much has been reported about them, suggesting that they agreed to keep their personal lives away from the glare of the media.

The traditional engagement was nothing short of spectacular.

It was held at a breathtaking venue adorned with vibrant colors, traditional decorations, and an ambiance that exuded love and joy.

The traditional engagement saw an outpouring of love and support from well-wishers who came from all corners to celebrate the couple's love.

Messages of congratulations flooded social media, with fans and supporters expressing their delight at the union of two souls who have found love in each other's embrace.

Gladys Shollei's son gets married

Gladys Shollei's wedding comes just days after her son Dr. Kim Kogos married the love of his life Joy Cheptile.

"My heart was filled with joy and pride as my son Dr. Kim Kogos married his most beautiful bride, Ms Joy Cheptile. As mother to the groom, I wish the happy couple endless joy and abundant blessings," she said.

Gladys Shollei during her son Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile's wedding on July 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Kim Kogos with groomsmen during his wedding ceremony on July 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya