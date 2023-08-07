The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Gladys Shollei weds fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony [Photos & Video]

Denis Mwangi

Gladys Shollei weds longtime fiancé days after her own son's wedding ceremony

CS Susan Nakhumicha and Donald Kipkorir with Gladys Shollei and Neil Horn during their exclusive ceremony on August 7, 2023
CS Susan Nakhumicha and Donald Kipkorir with Gladys Shollei and Neil Horn during their exclusive ceremony on August 7, 2023

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, and her fiancé, Neil Horn, celebrated their long-awaited traditional engagement on Monday, August 7, in a joyous and exclusive ceremony.

The much-anticipated event was a testament to the couple's love and commitment, marking the beginning of their journey together.

Close friends, family members, and dignitaries graced the occasion, making it a truly memorable affair.

Shollei and Horn's love story became public knowledge three years ago, capturing the attention of the media and the public when their pictures surfaced on various social media platforms in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony
Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Since then, not much has been reported about them, suggesting that they agreed to keep their personal lives away from the glare of the media.

The traditional engagement was nothing short of spectacular.

It was held at a breathtaking venue adorned with vibrant colors, traditional decorations, and an ambiance that exuded love and joy.

READ: Woman storms wedding to stop husband from marrying their house help in Nakuru

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional engagement saw an outpouring of love and support from well-wishers who came from all corners to celebrate the couple's love.

Messages of congratulations flooded social media, with fans and supporters expressing their delight at the union of two souls who have found love in each other's embrace.

Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony
Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony
Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony Gladys Shollei weds long-time fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Gladys Shollei's wedding comes just days after her son Dr. Kim Kogos married the love of his life Joy Cheptile.

"My heart was filled with joy and pride as my son Dr. Kim Kogos married his most beautiful bride, Ms Joy Cheptile. As mother to the groom, I wish the happy couple endless joy and abundant blessings," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gladys Shollei during her son Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile's wedding on July 29, 2023
Gladys Shollei during her son Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile's wedding on July 29, 2023 Gladys Shollei during her son Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile's wedding on July 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Gladys Shollei during her son Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile's wedding on July 29, 2023
Gladys Shollei during her son Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile's wedding on July 29, 2023 Gladys Shollei during her son Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile's wedding on July 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Kim Kogos with groomsmen during his wedding ceremony on July 29, 2023
Kim Kogos with groomsmen during his wedding ceremony on July 29, 2023 Kim Kogos with groomsmen during his wedding ceremony on July 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile on July 29, 2023
Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile on July 29, 2023 Kim Kogos and his wife Joy Cheptile on July 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gladys Shollei weds fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony [Photos & Video]

Gladys Shollei weds fiancé Neil Horn in exclusive ceremony [Photos & Video]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

Pharmacy and Poisons Board issues warning on yoni pearls craze

Pharmacy and Poisons Board issues warning on yoni pearls craze

These 5 tips will help you take control of your hunger

These 5 tips will help you take control of your hunger

10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AI

10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AI

6 easy laundry tips to maintain dazzling white clothes

6 easy laundry tips to maintain dazzling white clothes

10 bad habits to avoid when visiting friends or relatives

10 bad habits to avoid when visiting friends or relatives

Afro hair enthusiast urges women to embrace natural African hair identity

Afro hair enthusiast urges women to embrace natural African hair identity

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

Most common thoughts during sex [Sowetanlive]

Top 5 most common thoughts on people's minds during sex

Actress Nice Githinji

We don't belong to anyone - How Nice Githinji balances multiple relationships

Don't engage in office romance for these reasons [Careers]

5 reasons office romance is a bad idea and you shouldn’t engage in it