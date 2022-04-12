Gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru announces pregnancy, after 10-year wait

The two love birds are set to welcome a newborn into their family as they mark 10 years in marriage.

“Today my heart is full of Joy and gratitude. As I write this, my eyes are full of tears. I have been waiting for this season for 10 years in my marriage. A blessed womb, God has fulfilled His promise in our lives,” Ms Wanjiru shared.

Agundabweni Akweyu also put up a cute photo holding his wife’s baby bump with an affirmation that nothing is impossible with God.

“See God! Nothing is impossible with God, waiting is not easy but when the grace is sufficient everything flows as God intended. Am so joyful, excited and thankful that God remembered us on the 10th year in marriage . We are a clear testimony that God is, can and will remember that couple that is still waiting upon Him. To read more of our testimony check the link on @bwenieve and @evelynwanjiru_a bio . Glory to God,” Akweyu confessed.

An excited and thankful Wanjiru said that she prayed about her bundle of joy over the years and finally God has answered her prayer.

"I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him" 1 Samuel 1:27

I pray for every couple almost giving up. Look at us and see what the Lord has done. Friends and family I tell you; There's a distinct difference, anybody can be a father but it takes a special man to be a DAD. This man right here @agundabweni is a gift from God to me . I don't know who needs to hear this but I was hungry enough to wait for that promise to be manifested in my life,” she said.

The gospel singer went on to disclose that during the 10-year wait, they used to pray and question God, as to why He had kept them waiting for so long.

“You don't get what you pray for, you get what you've waited for, "because those who wait upon the Lord are like Mt zion they shall mount up with wings like eagles. While we were waiting We kept on singing Praises to Him, we kept on encouraging others yet we were also asking God questions." where are you ? Until when, how many more doctors shall we see?", the singer noted.

Adding that; " When I would hear a voice saying ..Get encouraged. The measure of your Temptation is equal to the measure of your Blessings. So fight your battle delightfully for after every Test there is a Testimony and after every Victory there is a Prize. Angel Gabriel is giving a testimony to Mary of what God had done to Elizabeth saying, the one who was called barren is pregnant!! For with God nothing will be impossible (Luke 1:36,37). Agunda and I have come to realize that God has a track record of keeping His word,".

The couple also expressed their gratitude towards their fans and followers who always prayed for them to get a child.

“This season, may even the angels testify of your breakthrough. Change of your status! Change of your name! Change of your circumstances! Change of your story! Indeed God is faithful, He has made everything beautiful in His time. Ecclesiastes 3:11. A big Thank you for everyone who ever mentioned us in your prayers and held our hands. #Asante yesu,” reads a post from Wanjiru.

Fans and celebrities have congratulated the two with lovely messages following the pregnancy announcement.

“Because what can’t God do??? Ah my people! @evelynwanjiru_a @agundabweni Jehovah did it!! 🎉🤎”.

