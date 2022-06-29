RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

Congratulation to the couple

Piston and Wife expecting baby number three
Piston and Wife expecting baby number three

Award-winning Kenyan gospel singer Peterson Ngetha popularly known as Pitson and his wife Caroline Nyokabi Mwai have announced that they are expecting baby number three into their family.

The love birds shared the pregnancy news on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 complete exquisite baby bump photos.

“Tangazo! tangazo! Praise God with us🙏🏽,” Pitson captioned photos posing with his pregnant wife.

Piston and Wife expecting baby number three
Piston and Wife expecting baby number three

The announcement attracted a number of congratulatory messages on from celebrities and fans.

kalekyemumo 🥳🥳🥳 Congratulations

miss_brenda_michelle Congratulations Caro and @therealpitson you are blessed 🧡🧡🧡

evebahatimusic Heko!!! Kakangu na mkewe🔥🔥🔥🔥 Mungu awazidishie siku zote

jackybproducer Congratulations bro

ladyboaz Congratulations my people 😍😍😍😍😍

sue__wachira Congratulations!!!!!💃💃💃💃

_njeri_njogu Congratulations 🎊 🙌

ahpselfpublishingltd Awww congratulations to you both

missmubichi Congratulations👏👏👏👏👏.

fionajohn_miss Congratulations.. and you already look alike 😍😍❤️

muturi_mutury Congratulations guys 🎉🎉🎉

Also Read: Fame and money turned me into a sponsor - Gospel artist Pitson opens up

Piston and Wife expecting baby number three
Piston and Wife expecting baby number three
Piston and Wife expecting baby number three
Piston and Wife expecting baby number three

The Lingala Ya Yesu hitmaker and his wife have a daughter named Havilah Geither and a son called Taji.

Piston and Caroline have officially joined the list of celebrities expecting newborns in 2022.

Legendary Kenyan musician David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi also announced that they are expecting their third child together on June 22, 2022

The couple announced the good news via a short video shared on Wahu’s Instagram page and fans could not keep calm.

Before putting up the video, Wahu shared a series of posts saying she was about to make a very special announcement.

Wahu and Nameless expecting baby number 3
Wahu and Nameless expecting baby number 3

After a few hours, Wahu made it public that their family is expanding and baby number three is on the way.

“Deep by The M'Z - link in bio! Overjoyed, humbled, grateful, M-let loading,” Wahu captioned the video announcing the pregnancy.

The song Deep is an Afro reggae tune that was produced by Cedo and written by Brandon Israel and it highlights the honeymoon stage of love.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

5 reasons why you should consider having a court wedding

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

3 unforgivable secrets you should never keep from your partner

3 unforgivable secrets you should never keep from your man [Credit: NBC News]

Wahu and Nameless expecting their third child together [Video]

Nameless and Wahu