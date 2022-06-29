Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

The love birds shared the pregnancy news on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 complete exquisite baby bump photos.

“Tangazo! tangazo! Praise God with us🙏🏽,” Pitson captioned photos posing with his pregnant wife.

Piston and Wife expecting baby number three Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement attracted a number of congratulatory messages on from celebrities and fans.

The Lingala Ya Yesu hitmaker and his wife have a daughter named Havilah Geither and a son called Taji.

Piston and Caroline have officially joined the list of celebrities expecting newborns in 2022.

Wahu and Nameless expecting baby number 3

Legendary Kenyan musician David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi also announced that they are expecting their third child together on June 22, 2022

The couple announced the good news via a short video shared on Wahu’s Instagram page and fans could not keep calm.

Before putting up the video, Wahu shared a series of posts saying she was about to make a very special announcement.

Wahu and Nameless expecting baby number 3 Pulse Live Kenya

After a few hours, Wahu made it public that their family is expanding and baby number three is on the way.

“Deep by The M'Z - link in bio! Overjoyed, humbled, grateful, M-let loading,” Wahu captioned the video announcing the pregnancy.