Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

Award-winning Kenyan gospel singer Peterson Ngetha popularly known as Pitson and his wife Caroline Nyokabi Mwai have announced that they are expecting baby number three into their family.
The love birds shared the pregnancy news on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 complete exquisite baby bump photos.
“Tangazo! tangazo! Praise God with us🙏🏽,” Pitson captioned photos posing with his pregnant wife.
The announcement attracted a number of congratulatory messages on from celebrities and fans.
The Lingala Ya Yesu hitmaker and his wife have a daughter named Havilah Geither and a son called Taji.
Piston and Caroline have officially joined the list of celebrities expecting newborns in 2022.
Wahu and Nameless expecting baby number 3
Legendary Kenyan musician David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi also announced that they are expecting their third child together on June 22, 2022
The couple announced the good news via a short video shared on Wahu’s Instagram page and fans could not keep calm.
Before putting up the video, Wahu shared a series of posts saying she was about to make a very special announcement.
After a few hours, Wahu made it public that their family is expanding and baby number three is on the way.
“Deep by The M'Z - link in bio! Overjoyed, humbled, grateful, M-let loading,” Wahu captioned the video announcing the pregnancy.
The song Deep is an Afro reggae tune that was produced by Cedo and written by Brandon Israel and it highlights the honeymoon stage of love.
