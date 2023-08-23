The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The two were married for only three years before splitting up.

Halle Berry and her third husband have finalised their divorce and she has to pay child support
Halle Berry and her third husband have finalised their divorce and she has to pay child support

According to TMZ, despite signing a prenup at the beginning of their marriage, she has to pay for their 10-year-old son, Maeco's child support. Not only that, the court also determined that she would also pay an extra 4.3% of all income she receives above $2 million.

In addition, Maceo's private school fees and all extracurricular fees—including soccer—must be paid for by the actress. She is also responsible for paying for his health insurance, including any uninsured costs and both dental and medical coverage.

Halle and Olivier welcomed their son Maeco to the world in 2013
Halle and Olivier welcomed their son Maeco to the world in 2013 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The couple began the divorce proceedings in 2016 after going their separate ways, but the case in court ran long because of unresolved issues in the custody and child support arrangement.

Now, in the legal documents submitted at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, the outstanding concerns related to these issues have been sorted out.

The latest court documents state that Halle and Olivier have agreed to share physical and legal custody of Maceo. The document states that the actress will have custody of him on Mondays to Wednesdays and Olivier will get him from Wednesdays to Fridays. The court gave them the leeway to decide how best to alternate custody of their son on the weekends.

According to the court mandates, Maceo now has to attend individual and family counseling sessions.

Recommended articles

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Fans ask Jalang'o to share results after purchasing mukombero

Fans ask Jalang'o to share results after purchasing mukombero

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

8 steps to healing after sexual trauma

8 steps to healing after sexual trauma

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield both bought a Tesla

Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

Young lady kissing older man

Things you should know before you date an older man