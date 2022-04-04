Speaking during a recent interview, Harmonize said that he is still optimistic that Kajala will take him back, despite what transpired before they went their separate ways.

Kajala and Harmonize’s relationship lasted for only two months in 2021, before Kajala dumped him on grounds that he was also seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back Pulse Live Kenya

“I used almost 12 million on the billboard and its gonna be there for 6 months. And if you ask me the reason, is that our situation is very crazy but I believe If God allows us to be together again, it’s going to be one of the most inspiring relationship. See her and me get back together, is something I’m wishing for, and I know, when I look at the situation it was so horrible but that is in the past. We are going to inspire a lot of people if we ever get back together.

“I really wish she comes back and I pray to God every day for that to happen because I can’t pretend anymore,” Harmonize confessed.

The singer moved on with an Australian girlfriend Briana Jai, but their relationship also ended on in March 2022 after 6 months.

Explaining the reason that led to their breakup, Konde Boy made it clear that he can’t handle a long distance relationship and by that virtue he had to set Briana free.

“Kuhusu Briana sina Tatizo nae kabisa, she is a nice person ila hatuko pamoja reason number nilimwambia nimetengana na mtu bila kugomabana na nampenda sanana sasa sina uhakika kama nimemove on lolote linaweza kutokea maana.

“Itakuwa ni kitendo chakizarendo pia mimi kurudi nyumbani. Number two hayupo tayali kuishi katika nchi yangu pendwa Tanzania nami sipo tayari Kwenda kuishi Australia kwa sasa!

“Yes, hicho ndo kifupi chake. Nisingependa kuwe na Mwaswali tena ni mtu mzuri ila kwa sasa ninacho sisitiza ni mkewangu arudi kwana, memngine yatafuata. Mungu baba lipo mikononi mwako,” Harmonize stated.

Harmonize makes U-turn on breakup with girlfriend Briana [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate statement, Briana echoed Harmonize’s sentiments, with a confirmation that indeed they are no longer together.

“Kwa sasa nipo nyumbani Australia. ni kweli tumeachana na Harmonize namtakia kila laheri maishani mwake. Nashukuru kwa wale wote walionisupport nilipokuwa Tanzania nawapenada wote na kwa nayo nitarudi kuwatembelea tena. Inshallah,” Briana affirmed.

The Bakhresa hit-maker has been begging his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala to take him.