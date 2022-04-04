RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Tsh12 million just to show how I love you, take me back Frida – Konde Boy

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back
Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has disclosed that he used Sh595, 344 (Tsh 12 million), to put a huge billboard begging his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala to take him.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a recent interview, Harmonize said that he is still optimistic that Kajala will take him back, despite what transpired before they went their separate ways.

Kajala and Harmonize’s relationship lasted for only two months in 2021, before Kajala dumped him on grounds that he was also seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back
Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back Pulse Live Kenya

“I used almost 12 million on the billboard and its gonna be there for 6 months. And if you ask me the reason, is that our situation is very crazy but I believe If God allows us to be together again, it’s going to be one of the most inspiring relationship. See her and me get back together, is something I’m wishing for, and I know, when I look at the situation it was so horrible but that is in the past. We are going to inspire a lot of people if we ever get back together.

“I really wish she comes back and I pray to God every day for that to happen because I can’t pretend anymore,” Harmonize confessed.

The singer moved on with an Australian girlfriend Briana Jai, but their relationship also ended on in March 2022 after 6 months.

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back
Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back Pulse Live Kenya

Explaining the reason that led to their breakup, Konde Boy made it clear that he can’t handle a long distance relationship and by that virtue he had to set Briana free.

“Kuhusu Briana sina Tatizo nae kabisa, she is a nice person ila hatuko pamoja reason number nilimwambia nimetengana na mtu bila kugomabana na nampenda sanana sasa sina uhakika kama nimemove on lolote linaweza kutokea maana.

“Itakuwa ni kitendo chakizarendo pia mimi kurudi nyumbani. Number two hayupo tayali kuishi katika nchi yangu pendwa Tanzania nami sipo tayari Kwenda kuishi Australia kwa sasa!

“Yes, hicho ndo kifupi chake. Nisingependa kuwe na Mwaswali tena ni mtu mzuri ila kwa sasa ninacho sisitiza ni mkewangu arudi kwana, memngine yatafuata. Mungu baba lipo mikononi mwako,” Harmonize stated.

Harmonize and Briana
Harmonize and Briana Harmonize makes U-turn on breakup with girlfriend Briana [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate statement, Briana echoed Harmonize’s sentiments, with a confirmation that indeed they are no longer together.

“Kwa sasa nipo nyumbani Australia. ni kweli tumeachana na Harmonize namtakia kila laheri maishani mwake. Nashukuru kwa wale wote walionisupport nilipokuwa Tanzania nawapenada wote na kwa nayo nitarudi kuwatembelea tena. Inshallah,” Briana affirmed.

The Bakhresa hit-maker has been begging his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala to take him.

The singer said that he has not been happy since their relationship ended - asking God to restore his family.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

BBC journalist Grace Kuria weds fiancé in lavish wedding ceremony [Photo]

BBC journalist Grace Kuria weds fiancé in lavish wedding ceremony [Photo]

From Kisumu to Netflix: Inspiring story of rising filmmaker Andrew Ogonji

From Kisumu to Netflix: Inspiring story of rising filmmaker Andrew Ogonji

Why dreadlocks were an important symbol for Kenya's Mau Mau

Why dreadlocks were an important symbol for Kenya's Mau Mau

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

WaJesus family hosts lavish gender reveal party, it's a girl! [Photos]

WaJesus family hosts lavish gender reveal party, it's a girl! [Photos]

Joey Muthengi lands job at KTN, 2 years after leaving Citizen TV

Joey Muthengi lands job at KTN, 2 years after leaving Citizen TV

10 Women Reveal the Real Reasons They've Ghosted Men

10 Women Reveal the Real Reasons They've Ghosted Men

Here's why having s*x with a new partner can change the smell of your vagina

Here's why having s*x with a new partner can change the smell of your vagina

Trending

Ex-Machachari actor Baha & girlfriend expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

Ex-Machachari actor Baha & girlfriend expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

BBC journalist Grace Kuria weds fiancé in lavish wedding ceremony [Photo]

Grace Kuria weds Joseph Kanja

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back