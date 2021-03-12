Of course, very relationship should be built on trust; but there's a limit to openness and there exist things your partner does not really need to know.

In essence, it’s OK to cut down on openness in a relationship from 100% to somewhere in the region of 90% or so. And here’s the reason: some people really just can’t handle the truth. It does not make them bad people or bad partners; they're not just wired to be calm or stay sane in the face of certain revelations.

So instead of risking something beautiful over an inconsequential detail that’ll likely not hurt anyone if forever locked away in a vault, just keep mum and continue coasting with the love of your life.

Here are 7 times when it’s OK to leave some things unsaid;

No one needs graphic details of your sexual past. Keep it. [Credit : Onedio]

1. Your sexual history

For real, not many boyfriends/girlfriends want to hear the step by step narration and graphic details of how you had sex in a bathroom stall at the mall with your ex or some random babe.

2. Your body count

As we already discussed in detail here, for the ladies, only your doctor and/or gynecologist deserves this information.

3. That someone at work [or anywhere] has a crush on you

Really, this is literally opening the door for problems no one wants. Here’s the thing about revealing this information – you put your partner in a position to have his imagination roam and become paranoid.

Don't stress yourself explaining how many people have a crush on you. It may not be a wise move. [Credit: SG Hunter]

ALSO READ: 3 things you should never hide from your boyfriend

4. That you have a crush on someone else

Being genuinely in love with a man or woman does not magically take away the inclination to be attracted or to fall in love with other people.

So if you find yourself tripping for some other guy/babe, it may be too much information for your partner.

5. That you don’t like their parents

I’m not sure anyone wants to hear her boyfriend say he does not like her mum. Neither is there any guy who would stand for that.

The only time this may be OK is when you no longer value the relationship and you’re willing to let go of it.

Do you think your partner would want to know that you don't like their parents or family? [Credit: Black Enterprise]

6. That you snooped through their stuff

Even if you searched and found out that they’ve been loyal and loyal to you, keep the good news to yourself.

There really is no way to justify snooping through his stuff in the first instance. You’re going to come off as distrustful and things may just go downhill from there. Better keep the info to yourself.

7. That you still stalk his ex

Ladies, your boyfriend does not need to know that you have been stalking his ex on social media. You’ll come off as insecure and you don’t need that.

Same thing goes for guys. You really so not want to give off the vibe of insecurity. Your babe does not need that.