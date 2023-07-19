The sports category has moved to a new website.

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

Anna Ajayi

It’s not healthy to go to bed with anger and these are some of the reasons.

Resolve issues before bed [Pinterest]
It's inevitable.

No matter how much you love your partner, there will be times when you just don't see eye to eye. And those arguments can sometimes escalate into something bigger, leaving you both fuming.

Imagine you crawl into bed after a heated argument, with anger still bubbling. You try to sleep, but your mind is concocting different ways you would have handled the fight. Hours go by, and instead of sweet dreams, you're left tossing and turning. Next thing you know, it's morning, and you wake up feeling grumpy and distant from your partner.

Starting the day with such negativity and resentment does not feel great.

Make it a rule in your relationship to solve issues before bed. When you make a pact with your partner to never go to bed angry, you create an unspoken agreement to resolve your issues. It's a commitment to open up a dialogue, find common ground, and reach a place of understanding.

Here are some more reasons why you must resolve arguments with your partner before bed:

When you share your feelings and concerns with your partner, you create an environment of trust, honesty, and vulnerability, which leads to a happier and long-lasting relationship, where both partners feel listened to, supported, and emotionally close.

Choosing to resolve issues before bedtime is an act of respect and love for your partner. It shows that their feelings and concerns matter to you and that you value your relationship enough to work through difficulties together.

Facing challenges together as a team strengthens your commitment and makes your bond even stronger. By working together through conflicts, you feel closer to each other and build a deeper connection in your relationship.

Repeatedly suppressing anger or negative emotions can affect your mental and emotional well-being. If you prioritise your mental health, talk things through with your partner and get issues resolved so you don’t ruin a good day with lingering feelings.

Anger and resentment that go unaddressed can build up over time, potentially causing minor misunderstandings to escalate into major issues. Address problems as soon as they come to prevent things from blowing up.

By prioritising each other's feelings and committing to open communication, you create a foundation for a beautiful relationship.

Make sure it ends up as this.

Never go to bed angry [iStock]
And never this.

Resolve your issues before bed [iStock]
Never go to bed angry.

