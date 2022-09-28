RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Hii story ya kufanya vitu last minute - Wahu takes Nameless shopping for baby stuff

Masia Wambua

The lovely celebrity couple is expecting their baby number three

Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu shopping for their thirdborn on September 27, 2022
Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu shopping for their thirdborn on September 27, 2022

Celebrity couple and musicians Wahu Kagwi and her husband Nameless are getting ready for the arrival of their thirdborn baby.

Joking about her tendency to do things at the final hour, Wahu on Tuesday went shopping for some baby care essentials tagging along Mr Mathenge.

The Mz were seen sampling some fancy items for their expected new family member including a baby stroller, a baby carrier among other items in the shop.

"Hii story ya kufanya vitu last minute sidhani kama itawai nitoka (I don't think I will get better at not doing stuff at the last minute). Anyway, baba na mama akina naniii tuko hapa tukifanya ile kiruuu (daddy and mommy are out here doing the thing)! How's your afternoon going?" she captioned a post online

Wahu and husband Nameless out shopping in preparation for their expected new born
Wahu and husband Nameless out shopping in preparation for their expected new born Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions from followers

flowan007 Naona sikopeke yangu kufanya vitu last minute. 😍😍😍❤❤❤❤

jeniffer_ngara This is definitely a boy! Congratulations to our very own Kenyan power couple 🙏

_kreations254_ Nguo za tumi ulitupa mbali place inaweza endewaa?!

esie_githaiga Kwani akuna gender reveal party tujue mapema mapema 😂😂therealangie_adhis ❤️❤️my fav couple🔥🔥

maurinekayna 😍😍 God's Grace upon you

The power couple held a pink-themed baby shower on September 22 in readiness for the birth of the thirdborn, with invited guests and their two daughters - Tumiso and Nyokabi -present for the occasion.

Singer Wahu sampling baby items on a shopping day out
Singer Wahu sampling baby items on a shopping day out Pulse Live Kenya

