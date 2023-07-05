'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

"We studied the Bible together some mornings when she stayed over, but she was a church floater when I first met her, attending different places to sort of get inspired or motivated but not really committed. I went with her to most of them, but none had her hypnotised like the church she started attending in 2021.

We had wild times...

She had always said no penetrative sex, but we could do everything else. We didn't want to break her virginity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nike was a very passionate lover. We would scour the internet, searching for different kissing styles, so we could give each other the best possible kiss. She gave me the best head I have ever had in my life. She loved it when I ate her out, both pussy and booty eating.

We loved kinky stuff as well. I tied her up a lot of times with cuffs, chains, and whips; she was there for the taking, but I didn't take advantage, and she loved me for it. We had it all, but my cock never saw the inside of her vaginal walls.

There were times I wanted penetrative sex but refrained myself, and she would later confess to me that she wanted it too, but she was grateful I didn't try it.

We really did love each other, but we had a dry spell for a year when another situationship turned into a relationship. Then we picked up again in 2020 when I first broke up with my girlfriend.

There was still some distance, and I got distracted, but by 2021, the distraction and my girlfriend were gone gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Jesus ruined it for us...

Nike and I vowed it would just be the two of us. I was the truest I had ever been, but Jesus would not let me see the road.

That's when her intense churchgoing began, and the woman who called me every two hours to remind me how much she loved me would go days without picking up my calls.

So she was trying to avoid sexual scenarios and feeling guilty about her lust for me. It felt so bad. "Hello! I am your lover. You are supposed to feel lust when you see me."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

I was a welcome guest at her family's house. We made out a lot in her room with her mom in the next room, and her mom and brothers loved me. We knew we wanted to end up together, so it wasn't a question of whether this guy's intention for this church sister was pure, but it wasn’t the same when she had this profound "conversion".

Guilt and shame

I decided to japa and she warmed up to me a little when I was preparing to travel. Maybe it was the prospect of me going away, but it wasn't the same. Hiatus and guilt followed every time we made out, and it wasn't even my fault. I wasn't the one pushing; she said she couldn't help herself when we were alone. She would basically jump me.

We started doing outdoor meet-ups. Even then, we were very handsy. We had oral sex in the cinema's bathroom, and we made out at her office. Once we were close, we wanted to touch each other. We tried chaste kissing with disciplined hands, but we didn't survive it. She treated me as her "sin", not her lover.

When I travelled out of the country. I called her frequently, and I tried to make it work, but I got a one-week-in and two-month-off dating experience, so that ended. I told her this wasn't my idea of a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT