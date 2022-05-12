RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

Ayoola Adetayo

This is how to get that your crush without directly shooting your shot.

Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do
Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do [Credit: Black Enterprise]

Attraction is a two way thing.

For the ladies, though, there is usually a hesitation when it comes to being the first one to act on such attraction.

Often times, when babes see guys they really have a crush on, they’d hardly shoot their shot, no matter how intense the attraction is.

While it’s always advised that women should shoot their shots and go after men they fancy, we also understand that there are women who are either shy, uncomfortable, fear rejection or are just plain traditional and would rather not do this.

There are women who are either shy, uncomfortable or ﻿fear rejection﻿ so badly that they would rather not shoot your shot.
There are women who are either shy, uncomfortable or ﻿fear rejection﻿ so badly that they would rather not shoot your shot. [Credit: CreativeKenya] Do not guiltrip yourself to taking your ex back [Credit: CreativeKenya] Pulse Nigeria

For women who fall in this category, there’s still a chance that you’ll get the guy without having to ask him directly.

The simple answer is in positioning. Instead of outrightly shooting your shot and coming at him head on, be a little subtle about it. Make friends and engage him in conversations – both fun and serious ones.

“Get him talking about something he loves. When a guy's talking about something he's really into, he'll get amped and subconsciously associate those feel-good vibes with you,” writes Kelly Thore of Cosmopolitan.

The secret is to put yourself in his line of vision and see where things go from there
The secret is to put yourself in his line of vision and see where things go from there [Credit: PeopleImages/Getty] The physical appearance is the only point of attraction. One thing that carries a relationship far is the level of emotional maturity present in both partners. [Credit: Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

When communication is constant and regular, you likely get to hear their secrets, and also exchange information on stuff that makes you both happy.

There’re something about communicating with someone every time that makes the heart grow fond of them and foster some deep connection.

If you somehow build communication till you guys do it every time and subtly drop date hints and sly romantic innuendos here and there, he’ll be asking you out in no time.

It may or my not be as successful as asking him clearly. Still, the secret here is in slyly getting your crush to come after you and to make him think he initiated the relationship, whereas it was your plan all along.

In the end, just get your man without having to ask. He’ll think he asked, but of course, you’ll know he only got tangled in your well-executed operation-snatch-the-bae scheme.

Sly like a pocket thief and effective like black magic.

Ayoola Adetayo is a copywriter and senior content creator with a bias for Lifestyle bits. At any given time, you can catch him looking for the next person to chat to about contemporary relationships &amp; sex issues young Nigerians deal with.

