How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever been friends with or are you in a relationship with a female psychopath? Here are the warning signs.

How to know you’re friends with a female psychopath [Adobestock]
How to know you're friends with a female psychopath [Adobestock]

Psychopaths exhibit social and emotional deficiencies that restrict their capacity to feel genuine empathy or regret for their deeds.

However, how male and female psychopaths victimise others differs, with women using less direct forms of aggression.

Female psychopaths commonly play the role of the victim in order to elicit sympathy or manipulate those around them to accomplish their objectives.

Female psychopaths may exploit people's compassion, kindness, or generosity by playing the "damsel in distress" card.

Sometimes, female psychopaths portray themselves as victims to avoid conflict or being held accountable for their deeds. No matter how bad they have acted, it’s never their fault, but the other person’s or circumstances beyond their control.

They use indirect forms of aggression, such as malicious gossip, stonewalling, harsh insults, verbal assault, excluding and isolating people, and forming alliances to ‘destroy’ the other person .

So while they may or may not get physical, they thrive in being passive aggressive.

Female psychopaths may become angry and snap at people, calling them names or using harsh language.

Female psychopaths have a bad anger [Medium]
Female psychopaths have a bad anger [Medium] Pulse Nigeria
They have a harder time controlling anger, often feeling relieved after lashing out, and may even feel entitled and justified in their violent outbursts.

The ability to manage their anger is considerably harder for female psychopaths than it is for male psychopaths.

One common trait among female psychopaths is their ability to manipulate their victims into forming a relationship with them, often by using seduction or sex as a weapon.

They tend to exploit their victim's wealth or status through deceitful and scheming behaviour. Female psychopaths are far more likely to victimise people they know than male psychopaths, who typically attack strangers.

They also use deceptive tactics to get what they want.

Female psychopaths are particularly cunning and sly. They often resort to intricate lies and deceitful tactics to defraud or influence others.

They are often arrested for fraud or extortion rather than physical or sexual assault like male psychopaths.

