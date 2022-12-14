ADVERTISEMENT
How to plan a cheap wedding: 3 ultimate tips to know

Berlinda Entsie

It is very much possible to have a great wedding on a small budget. You just have to use your resources better and use innovative ideas for cost-cutting.

Couple
Couple

A cost-effective wedding does not mean an inferior wedding.

You might be wondering how to organize a cost-effective wedding without compromising on the quality of the ceremony. If you want to have a great wedding within a limited or low budget, you need to have a very clear idea about how much money you can spend.

You can spend as much money on your wedding as you want. It could be an exorbitant amount or could be absolutely minimal. But, the ultimate point is to have a decent wedding ceremony without burning holes in your pocket.

Here are some tips that are going to help you plan a beautiful wedding within a limited budget:

  • Never undermine the importance of budgeting

The first step towards planning a cost-effective wedding is to plan your budget systematically and realistically. In this way, you can save a lot of careless spending and can canalize your existing funds much more effectively.

The importance of planning a budget can hardly be overstated. If you do not have a budget, then the money just keeps on slipping from your hand through impulsive and whimsical purchases and unorganized expenditures.

If you have a budget, then you will think twice before buying an expensive wedding cake or dress. Instead, you can spend your energy looking for great choices within your budget.

  • Keep the guest list small

If you are wondering about how to plan a cheap wedding, then keeping the guest list small might help.

There will be some people whom you can afford not to invite to your wedding reception. You can call them later at a private dinner party and so on. Many people do not invite all their office colleagues to their wedding. They have an informal celebration later.

This is a very good way of cost-cutting.

But, it is important that you make your guest list very carefully and do not meet out preferential treatment to the same category of people.

A smaller guest list means you can save a lot on the catering, the food, the drinks, the venue etc. It will also be more stress-free and intimate for you and your family and chances are you will enjoy your wedding more.

  • Talk your parents out of funding your wedding

For organizing a cost-effective wedding, you need to consult all the funding parties and have a perfect idea about the limits of expenditure.

If the parents are paying for your wedding ceremony, then have a talk with them about the monetary issues right at the beginning.

It is important for you to know how much money they can spend. They might tell you that they are going to pay for certain things like flowers or food. They can also have certain preferences of how you should spend the money.

Note that misinformation and misconception can lead to undue and extravagant expenditure, causing a lot of tension later.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

