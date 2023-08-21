Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying

This statement usually comes after they have given you an explanation that didn’t make sense. Instead of explaining further, they tell you to believe whatever you want and end the discussion angrily.

This is to gaslight you to accept whatever they tell you and to stop them from ratting on themselves.

I don’t want to talk/argue about this

Yes, they don’t want to talk or argue because the truth will come out and they will be exposed so they will do their possible best to avoid the confrontation altogether. So yes, they won’t talk about it at all.

I won’t lie to you

This sentence comes before the lie, they will try to prepare your mind to believe their lies before they tell them. In conclusion, they will lie to you but then you will believe them.

I swear

Liars will go to any length to make themselves believable, even if it means swearing, if the person in question is a habitual liar swearing will come easily to them. They won’t hesitate to swear at every single question asked

To be honest

After they’ve been caught lying, they will use this statement to create another web of lies just so they won’t be caught. Ironically, they start the statement with ‘to be honest’ and hope that you will think that they will be honest.