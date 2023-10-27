The sports category has moved to a new website.

I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

Mzee Asingwire

Bebe Cool said he has never considered marrying another wife because Zuena Kirema is enough.

Bebe and Zuena
Bebe and Zuena

Interviewer: Have you ever thought about getting another wife?

Bebe Cool: Have I ever thought about marrying another wife? That will never happen. Because I'm very sure, as you can see Zuena, honestly, why add another wife to her?

Interviewer: She has it all?

Cool: You tell me; what do you see when you look at her? And most of the time, I won't deny being a Muslim, and religion allows me to have another wife, but it all goes back to individual comfort and how they carry themselves. I'm comfortable where I am. I don't know what Allah has for me in the future, but he has given me peace. If she was a quarrelsome woman who disturbs me I would have married another one already, but right now, she doesn't quarrel.

Zuena Kirema and Bebe Cool got married in a civil ceremony on September 12, 2003, at Crane Chambers. In 2009, they momentarily separated after reports emerged that he cheated.

They rekindled the relationship after he reportedly apologized. Zuena Kirema dropped out of school while in senior four when she was 16 to date the 'Love You Everyday' hitmaker.

They have four children together, namely: Alpha Thierry Ssali, Deen Ozil Ssali, Beata Ssali, and Caysan Ssali.

Bebe Cool, real nane Moses Ssali, was born at Mulago Hospital on September 1, 1977, and grew up in Kanyanya, Kampala

He went to Aga Khan Primary School, Kintate Hill School for O-Level and for A-Level he was at Makerere College School (S.5) and Kololo S.S. (S.6).

His music career kicked off after S.6 and in 1997 he left Kampala for Nairobi and was among the first artistes to work with Ogopa DJs, a production house and record label in Kenya.

His friend Jose Chameleone found him there in 1999 and they formed the East African Bashment Crew.

Bebe Cool has over the years performed on global platforms, won multiple awards and remains one of the top artistes in the country.

Mzee Asingwire
I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

