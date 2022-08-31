Intelligent men are less likely to cheat on their partners - Scientists

The research also indicates that smarter men have a higher propensity to commit to marriage and stay married.

These results were not found for women. Women's perceived measure of intelligence did not influence their monogamy.

So if you feel intimidated by your partner being smarter than you, it should not be an issue at all.

First of all, because it indicates that you might have a faithful partner and secondly, because intelligence isn't everything.

However, even for the modern day 'Albert Einsteins', circumstances can compromise this stance.

Why men cheat, according to experts

Different societies have their own speculations on why men cheat, varying from traditional, cultural and personal. Scientists don't think its that complicated and they have narrowed it down to interpersonal reasons.

According to research from the Journal of American Sociological Review, people who are financially dependent on their partners are more likely to cheat.

But the study found that when women are the breadwinners, it is unlikely for them to cheat. Unlike men, who, when they are 75% or above, the breadwinners are more likely to cheat.

According to Swiss journalist and author of "Cheating: A Handbook for Women" Michèle Binswanger, men are more likely to cheat if they get the opportunity and the chances of being caught are slim.