RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Intelligent men are less likely to cheat on their partners - Scientists

Martha Kemigisha

After decades of research into the mechanisms of why we fall in love, scientists have compiled qualities that guarantee that a man is a better partner. Of these qualities is intelligence, which ranks as number one, And the reason is simple: smarter men are less likely to be cheaters.

Intelligent men are less likely to cheat on their partners - Scientists
Intelligent men are less likely to cheat on their partners - Scientists

Some people are considered to be naturally more brainier than others, and while that is true, a recent study from the Hanken School of Economics in Finland suggests that more intelligent men are less prone to infidelity.

The research also indicates that smarter men have a higher propensity to commit to marriage and stay married.

These results were not found for women. Women's perceived measure of intelligence did not influence their monogamy.

So if you feel intimidated by your partner being smarter than you, it should not be an issue at all.

First of all, because it indicates that you might have a faithful partner and secondly, because intelligence isn't everything.

However, even for the modern day 'Albert Einsteins', circumstances can compromise this stance.

Different societies have their own speculations on why men cheat, varying from traditional, cultural and personal. Scientists don't think its that complicated and they have narrowed it down to interpersonal reasons.

According to research from the Journal of American Sociological Review, people who are financially dependent on their partners are more likely to cheat.

But the study found that when women are the breadwinners, it is unlikely for them to cheat. Unlike men, who, when they are 75% or above, the breadwinners are more likely to cheat.

According to Swiss journalist and author of "Cheating: A Handbook for Women" Michèle Binswanger, men are more likely to cheat if they get the opportunity and the chances of being caught are slim.

For men, their reasons for cheating are more physical than emotional unlike women. Women cheat when their emotional needs are not being met which prompts them to seek excitement.

Read Also

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 clear reasons why women are attracted to older men

5 clear reasons why women are attracted to older men

Intelligent men are less likely to cheat on their partners - Scientists

Intelligent men are less likely to cheat on their partners - Scientists

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

Being single for too long: Here's why this may be unhealthy for you

Being single for too long: Here's why this may be unhealthy for you

5 things that will help you handle disagreements in a new relationship

5 things that will help you handle disagreements in a new relationship

Anita Nderu & hubby welcome bouncing baby girl

Anita Nderu & hubby welcome bouncing baby girl

Size 8, DJ Mo address separation rumors

Size 8, DJ Mo address separation rumors

Thee Pluto explains why they were forced to reveal Felicity's pregnancy

Thee Pluto explains why they were forced to reveal Felicity's pregnancy

KBC news anchor recounts selling chicken after being fired from TV

KBC news anchor recounts selling chicken after being fired from TV

Trending

Size 8 and DJ MO

Size 8, DJ Mo address separation rumors

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Lady with big butt

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya

Zari responds to critics saying she is too old for her boyfriend