How Ivy Namu's beautiful baby shower went down [Photos]

Amos Robi

The baby shower was attended by family, friends and colleagues of the couple

Ivy Namu, the partner to media personality Willis Raburu, held a beautiful baby shower as she prepares to welcome her second child with her fiance.

The couple hosted the private affair at their home with close friends, family, and colleagues in attendance.

From the photos taken at the event, it was a casual, homely affair with none of the flair that has come to be associated with celebrity events in Kenya. Raburu was donned in black trousers and a white shirt with touches of Ankara while his wife rocked a beautiful midnight-blue gown.

Ivy Namu previously revealed that they did not plan for baby number two and that she was shocked when she discovered she was expectant.

Namu further said she was a little nervous about raising two toddlers but said she was going to learn the job over time.

''Are you nervous about raising two toddlers at the same time?'' a follower asked.

“Definitely, the first thing I did was Google 'How to be a mum of two', but I also didn’t know how to deal with one baby so I guess I’ll learn on the job,” Namu responded.

In early July, Willis Raburu proposed to Namu during the celebration of their son’s birthday and it was a big yes.

Raburu treated Namu to a surprise proposal amidst the birthday celebrations and moments captured from the beautiful occasion shared on social media.

Sol Generation signee’s Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul were also present at the event and they managed to entertain the couple and those present with their beautiful songs.

A section of those who attended the party, shared snippets from the occasion –congratulating them for officiating their relationship.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

