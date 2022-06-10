Willis Raburu's wife Ivy Namu reveals they did not plan for baby number two

In a question-and-answer session on her Instagram, Namu who was responding to a follower said she was shocked about the pregnancy but was still happy.

“Did you plan for the second pregnancy?” The curious fan asked

“Honestly, nope but still happy about it, albeit shocked,” Namu responded.

Namu further said she was a little nervous about raising two toddlers but said she was going to learn the job overtime.

''Are you nervous about raising two toddlers at the same time?'' Another follower asked

“Definitely first thing I did was google, how to be a mum of two but I also didn’t know how to deal with one baby so I guess I’ll learn on the job,” Namu responded.

The couple revealed they are expecting baby number two stating that their family was expanding.

We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” read a joint announcement from Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu.

Raburu has previously shared little known details about her affair with the Citizen TV journalist, revealing that they first met when she started working at Hot 96 and 10/10.

Namu made the revelation during a Q&A session with her Insta-family, after a curious fan wanted to find out how she hooked up with “big man Bazu”.

“Where did you meet Bazu” posed a fan.

Namu replied “When I started working at Hot 96 (@Hot96Kenya and 10/10 @1010fanpage”.

A cross check done by Pulse Live also indicates that on November 16, 2019, Namu appeared on 10/10 as a guest and she was interviewed by Raburu.

Another fan wanted to find out why Namu opted to have a baby with Willis before they could officially get married.

“Why did you not get married first before planning on getting a baby? Asked a fan.