RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Willis Raburu's wife Ivy Namu reveals they did not plan for baby number two

Authors:

Amos Robi

Namu said she was nervous about raising two toddlers but will find a way to cope

Ivy Namu reveals she did not plan for baby number two
Ivy Namu reveals she did not plan for baby number two

Ivy Namu wife to media personality Willis Raburu has revealed they did not plan for her second pregnancy.

Recommended articles

In a question-and-answer session on her Instagram, Namu who was responding to a follower said she was shocked about the pregnancy but was still happy.

“Did you plan for the second pregnancy?” The curious fan asked

“Honestly, nope but still happy about it, albeit shocked,” Namu responded.

Namu further said she was a little nervous about raising two toddlers but said she was going to learn the job overtime.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2
Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya

''Are you nervous about raising two toddlers at the same time?'' Another follower asked

“Definitely first thing I did was google, how to be a mum of two but I also didn’t know how to deal with one baby so I guess I’ll learn on the job,” Namu responded.

The couple revealed they are expecting baby number two stating that their family was expanding.

We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” read a joint announcement from Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu.

Ivy Namu reveals she did not plan for baby number two
Ivy Namu reveals she did not plan for baby number two Ivy Namu reveals she did not plan for baby number two Pulse Live Kenya

Raburu has previously shared little known details about her affair with the Citizen TV journalist, revealing that they first met when she started working at Hot 96 and 10/10.

Namu made the revelation during a Q&A session with her Insta-family, after a curious fan wanted to find out how she hooked up with “big man Bazu”.

“Where did you meet Bazu” posed a fan.

Namu replied “When I started working at Hot 96 (@Hot96Kenya and 10/10 @1010fanpage”.

A cross check done by Pulse Live also indicates that on November 16, 2019, Namu appeared on 10/10 as a guest and she was interviewed by Raburu.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2
Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya

Another fan wanted to find out why Namu opted to have a baby with Willis before they could officially get married.

“Why did you not get married first before planning on getting a baby? Asked a fan.

She replied “Coz it’s my life and I do what I want, when I want and how I want. Also hii life haina manual or one size fits all formula please".

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu's wife Ivy Namu reveals they did not plan for baby number two

Willis Raburu's wife Ivy Namu reveals they did not plan for baby number two

Vioja Mahakamani actor holds fundraiser to raise Sh6 million for surgery & treatment

Vioja Mahakamani actor holds fundraiser to raise Sh6 million for surgery & treatment

City photographer Magunga proposes to girlfriend in the wilderness [Photos]

City photographer Magunga proposes to girlfriend in the wilderness [Photos]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Why you need to stay at the Best Western hotel while in Kisumu

Why you need to stay at the Best Western hotel while in Kisumu

Sarah Kabu opens up on family struggles after near separation with husband

Sarah Kabu opens up on family struggles after near separation with husband

Kanye West and Chaney Jones reportedly break up

Kanye West and Chaney Jones reportedly break up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo of their daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo of their daughter Lilibet

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lung'aho welcome their 1st child together

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho welcome their 1st child together

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa is pregnant after welcoming twins almost a year ago

American actor Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa [Instagram/Abby De La Rosa]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo of their daughter Lilibet

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet “Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021. [Instagram/HarryAndMeghan]