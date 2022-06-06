Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lung'aho welcome their 1st child together

Matubia shared the good news on Monday, June 6, 2022 after her safe delivery, alerting her fans and followers to be ready for her delivery video.

“Good Morning ☺Great news!!! Baby is finally here. We give thanks to God for a safe delivery…DR. Nyamu and the staff of Kamarock Modern Hospital. Thank you 🙏

"This was one interesting delivery so watu wangu wa YouTube the video will be up very soon so Subscribe and hit the notifications bell 🔔… Thank you Fam for your prayers 🙏🙏. Blessed Monday,” announced Jackie Matubia.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho welcome their 1st child together Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia’s announcement has attracted lots of congratulatory message from fellow celebrities and fans.

celestinendinda Congratulations 👏👏👏.

danielweke Congratulations 🙌🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏👏.

millychebby Congratulations fam😍.

blessednjugush 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations...konge na meerî.

maureenwaititu Congratulations Jackie! Wishing you and baby a smooth journey ❤️.

dkkwenyebeat Congratulations 🎊🎈🎉🍾.

judynyawira Congratulations Jackie & Blessing.

shanicewangechi Congratulations 😍😍

evelynwanjiru_a Wow glory be to God Congratulations to both you @jmatubia n hubby

georginaamali Congratulations ❤️

wanjikustephens Congratulations are in order to both of you .I wish your child good health and smooth growth with God’s protection😍

Jackie Matubia Expecting Baby Number two

Jackie Matubia went public with her pregnancy on January 5, 2022.

“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.

On February 14, 2022 she introduced Blessing as her boyfriend and the father to her unborn child (then).

Madiba proposes to Jackie Matubia

In April Blessing Lung’aho popularly known as Madiba proposed to his girlfriend and fellow actor Jackie Matubia and it’s was big yes.

“He proposed and I said Yes! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always,” Matubia said.

The Maria actor proposed to Matubia at a time he was celebrating life after turning a year older.