Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries longtime lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

Selorm Tali

Gloria Carter, famed as mother of American rapper Jay Z, has reportedly married her long-time girlfriend Roxanne Wilshire in New York City the weekend.

Jay Z' mother marries lesbian partner
Jay Z' mother marries lesbian partner

According to reports, the wedding is said to have been attended by Carter’s friends and family, including her son Jay-Z and his wife and fellow artist, Beyoncé, along with Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts.

Complex adds that the wedding reception didn’t conclude until around 1 am on Sunday night (2 July).

Beyonce, Tina Knowels and Blue Ivy going to Jay Z' mum lesbain wedding
Beyonce, Tina Knowels and Blue Ivy going to Jay Z' mum lesbain wedding Beyonce, Tina Knowels and Blue Ivy going to Jay Z' mum lesbain wedding Pulse Ghana

There have not been detailed photos and videos from the private yet but photos published by the Daily Mail showed Beyonce with her and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, dressed up as they walked into the exclusive New York venue Tribeca 360° with Knowles-Lawson.

Jay-Z first talked about her mother coming out to him as a lesbian on his 2017 track, “Smile”. It was the first time either of them had publicly addressed her sexual orientation.

Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he rapped.

Jay-Z.
Jay-Z. BusinessInsider

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ‘em eat cake.”

Carter also shows up on the track to deliver a spoken-word outro, where she says: “Living in the shadow/Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?

In the shadows people see you as happy and free/Because that’s what you want them to see. The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free/But you live with the fear of just being me... Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be/No harm for them, no harm for me".

