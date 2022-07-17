RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly married

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the movie premiere [Instagram/podiumlatinoamerica]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the movie premiere [Instagram/podiumlatinoamerica]

According to People, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada over the weekend.

However, TMZ reported that Ben and Jennifer have officially gotten married.

"They did, indeed, get hitched ... and the license is a signal they are now man and wife," a source told TMZ.

It would be recalled that the power couple got engaged in April.

Lopez announced her engagement in a short video via her fan newsletter, On The JLo, in which she stares adoringly at a green-hued diamond ring.

“You’re perfect,” Lopez says in a voiceover as romantic music plays.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez [Instagram/BenAffleckOfficiall]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez [Instagram/BenAffleckOfficiall]

The couple first sparked engagement rumours earlier after Jlo was spotted wearing a big rock.

The actress was spotted while furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles.

In a recent chat with TV host Elle DeGeneres, the music star said she “never imagined” getting back together with Affleck but it has been a beautiful thing.

The couple started dating in 2021 after weeks of speculations.

They were spotted together on several occasions after J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Miami [TMZ]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Miami [TMZ]

They split months later in January 2004.

Lopez wed Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she had two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008.

Meanwhile, Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and went on to welcome three kids with the actress: Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

