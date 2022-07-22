Jennifer Lopez honeymoons with hubby Ben Affleck in Paris

Jlo was spotted in a flowy red dress with a plunging neckline, while her new husband donned a dark suit and flashed his new wedding band.

Earlier in the day, Lopez was seen rocking a simple T-shirt with jeans and a fedora, while her hubby arrived in a blue button-up and matching dress pants.

This coming days after the couple held their wedding in Las Vegas.

In a newsletter released by the award-winning singer, she told fans she wore “a dress from an old movie” as she and the actor “gave one another the rings [they’ll] wear for the rest of [their] lives” at A Little White Chapel.

It would be recalled that the power couple got engaged in April.

Lopez announced her engagement in a short video via her fan newsletter, On The JLo, in which she stares adoringly at a green-hued diamond ring.

Pulse

The couple first sparked engagement rumours earlier after Jlo was spotted wearing a big rock.

The actress was spotted while furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles.

The couple started dating again in 2021 after weeks of speculations.

They were spotted together on several occasions after J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.