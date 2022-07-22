Jennifer Lopez honeymoons with hubby Ben Affleck in Paris

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck are currently in Paris for their honeymoon.
According to PageSix, the newly wedded couple was photographed in Paris on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Jlo was spotted in a flowy red dress with a plunging neckline, while her new husband donned a dark suit and flashed his new wedding band.
Earlier in the day, Lopez was seen rocking a simple T-shirt with jeans and a fedora, while her hubby arrived in a blue button-up and matching dress pants.
This coming days after the couple held their wedding in Las Vegas.
In a newsletter released by the award-winning singer, she told fans she wore “a dress from an old movie” as she and the actor “gave one another the rings [they’ll] wear for the rest of [their] lives” at A Little White Chapel.
It would be recalled that the power couple got engaged in April.
Lopez announced her engagement in a short video via her fan newsletter, On The JLo, in which she stares adoringly at a green-hued diamond ring.
The couple first sparked engagement rumours earlier after Jlo was spotted wearing a big rock.
The actress was spotted while furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles.
The couple started dating again in 2021 after weeks of speculations.
They were spotted together on several occasions after J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.
The couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.
Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.
