Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi opens up on career, loss of daughter

Speaking to Citizen Digital's 'Behind the Mic', the radio maestro revealed that she wanted to study something different from what she is doing and the painful loss of her daughter.

"After high school, I wanted to do something totally different, I wanted to get into acting but I did not because my mother did not want to hear such stories. Then my brothers said, you will become a journalist," she said.

Her brothers had a lot of say in her life and thus they suggested that she was going to study journalism.

It happened then at a time when she was in the city they said she was not going to any school other than the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication to study journalism in the presence of their father.

One of the brothers was at the Kenya school of law while the other one was studying at Kenyatta University. As the father asked where the journalism school was, Jerinda was told by the brothers to find out.

Pulse Live Kenya

"My dad went out and found out about KIMC and he personally put me in his car and delivered me to KIMC pap. My dad was a friend of Leonard Mambo, so we went to KBC and picked him up, and went to the institution, he delivered me to the director's office ad told him, this is my daughter she has come to school here and that is how I entered to KIMC, I did not know what I was going to do so I ended up being a broadcaster," Jeridah said during the interview.

The Loss of Her Second Born

The mother who considers herself a mother of four despite having lost one of her children said the other siblings even the ones that never met her girl who went to be with the Lord know about her.

"Am a mother of four children but I lost my second baby when she was two years four months, that is a big child. That was a long time ago, in 2008. If she lived she would be 16 years today but I still deliberately make her part of the family. My children know she is the second born so my two daughters know they are not the eldest of my daughters, there is someone else who went ahead of them," she said

Although it is hard to explain to children what death is Jeridah appreciates the fact that her firstborn son at least has a clue of what it means although it was a hard task in the beginning as he had spent time with the then-young sister. He was four years when his sister died.

The younger sisters however ask her questions about their older sister and she says she has intentionally kept her clothes which the daughters have won as they grew up.

Jeridah feels like she never gave her daughter everything or the attention she needed more so when she fell sick.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I think the most difficult thing about me losing my child is that I don't think everything I could to save her life. Sometimes I feel like did I fail my own child, is there anything else I should have done to keep her alive, it just happened so fast, she was unwell, then we go to the hospital, and they said she needs to be admitted so we put her in an ambulance and go to the hospital, for her admission," she said.

Although the daughter was ill and put in an ambulance to be taken to the hospital, the radio presenter says her daughter was well until they hit a vehicle head-on and everything else changed for the worse at a speed that she could not fathom leading to the death of the girl as they got to the hospital.

"That time she was fine as I held her then on our way the ambulance hit another car head-on. Unfortunately, she slipped off my hands as a result of the impact and was hit in the head, she did fall but with that impact, everything stopped but I did not know because she had fallen asleep, it happened so fast, by the time we got to the hospital, the child was technically dead," she added.

the doctors tried resuscitating the baby and thankfully she came back to life but there was a problem, the doctors said the brain had been damaged and it had been severe to an extent that she was not going to live a normal life.

She was put in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for seven days but everything went from bad to worse as she was only alive on life support machines.