RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi opens up on career, loss of daughter

Masia Wambua

Jeridah Andayi lets her followers into her personal life as she talks about her career and the painful death of her second child.

Radio Presenter, Jeridah Andayi
Radio Presenter, Jeridah Andayi

Radio Citizen's Jeridah Andayi has opened up on her wishful career journey and the painful loss of her second-born daughter.

Speaking to Citizen Digital's 'Behind the Mic', the radio maestro revealed that she wanted to study something different from what she is doing and the painful loss of her daughter.

"After high school, I wanted to do something totally different, I wanted to get into acting but I did not because my mother did not want to hear such stories. Then my brothers said, you will become a journalist," she said.

Her brothers had a lot of say in her life and thus they suggested that she was going to study journalism.

It happened then at a time when she was in the city they said she was not going to any school other than the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication to study journalism in the presence of their father.

One of the brothers was at the Kenya school of law while the other one was studying at Kenyatta University. As the father asked where the journalism school was, Jerinda was told by the brothers to find out.

Radio personality, Jeridah Andayi
Radio personality, Jeridah Andayi Pulse Live Kenya

"My dad went out and found out about KIMC and he personally put me in his car and delivered me to KIMC pap. My dad was a friend of Leonard Mambo, so we went to KBC and picked him up, and went to the institution, he delivered me to the director's office ad told him, this is my daughter she has come to school here and that is how I entered to KIMC, I did not know what I was going to do so I ended up being a broadcaster," Jeridah said during the interview.

The mother who considers herself a mother of four despite having lost one of her children said the other siblings even the ones that never met her girl who went to be with the Lord know about her.

"Am a mother of four children but I lost my second baby when she was two years four months, that is a big child. That was a long time ago, in 2008. If she lived she would be 16 years today but I still deliberately make her part of the family. My children know she is the second born so my two daughters know they are not the eldest of my daughters, there is someone else who went ahead of them," she said

Although it is hard to explain to children what death is Jeridah appreciates the fact that her firstborn son at least has a clue of what it means although it was a hard task in the beginning as he had spent time with the then-young sister. He was four years when his sister died.

The younger sisters however ask her questions about their older sister and she says she has intentionally kept her clothes which the daughters have won as they grew up.

Jeridah feels like she never gave her daughter everything or the attention she needed more so when she fell sick.

Jeridah Andayi
Jeridah Andayi Pulse Live Kenya

"I think the most difficult thing about me losing my child is that I don't think everything I could to save her life. Sometimes I feel like did I fail my own child, is there anything else I should have done to keep her alive, it just happened so fast, she was unwell, then we go to the hospital, and they said she needs to be admitted so we put her in an ambulance and go to the hospital, for her admission," she said.

Although the daughter was ill and put in an ambulance to be taken to the hospital, the radio presenter says her daughter was well until they hit a vehicle head-on and everything else changed for the worse at a speed that she could not fathom leading to the death of the girl as they got to the hospital.

"That time she was fine as I held her then on our way the ambulance hit another car head-on. Unfortunately, she slipped off my hands as a result of the impact and was hit in the head, she did fall but with that impact, everything stopped but I did not know because she had fallen asleep, it happened so fast, by the time we got to the hospital, the child was technically dead," she added.

the doctors tried resuscitating the baby and thankfully she came back to life but there was a problem, the doctors said the brain had been damaged and it had been severe to an extent that she was not going to live a normal life.

She was put in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for seven days but everything went from bad to worse as she was only alive on life support machines.

Under the guidance and advice of the doctors, they agreed to have the machines switched off because there was hardly a thing that could be done to better her health.

Read Also

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi opens up on career, loss of daughter

Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi opens up on career, loss of daughter

The Bahati's reveal the gender of their expected newborn

The Bahati's reveal the gender of their expected newborn

From farm to fork: How world’s food supply chain is changing [Opinion]

From farm to fork: How world’s food supply chain is changing [Opinion]

'Afro Excellence' - Inspired looks we loved from Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 [Photos]

'Afro Excellence' - Inspired looks we loved from Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 [Photos]

Twitter is crazy about this sleep-inducing technique, here's the science behind it

Twitter is crazy about this sleep-inducing technique, here's the science behind it

5 ways to naturally achieve white eyes

5 ways to naturally achieve white eyes

Actor Daddie Marto and wife expecting baby number 3

Actor Daddie Marto and wife expecting baby number 3

5 channels that can help influencers advance their careers

5 channels that can help influencers advance their careers

3 lessons from Venus Williams' 'Difference's what makes the world beautiful' shoot

3 lessons from Venus Williams' 'Difference's what makes the world beautiful' shoot

Trending

Celebrities Carol Katrue, Zia Bett, Felicity Shiru and Diana Marua

5 power couples expecting newborns

Musician Wahu condemns degree requirement for leaders seeking office

Emotional Wahu speaks for the first time after delivery [Video]

Are you a lady in the street and freak in the sheets?

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Daddie Marto and wife Koku Lwanga

Actor Daddie Marto and wife expecting baby number 3