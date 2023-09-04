The sports category has moved to a new website.

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The couple have only been married for four years and have two children.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had two wedding ceremonies back in 2019. [Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]
TMZ reports that the couple have had issues for the past six months now, with Joe consistently taking care of their two children. According to them, Joe and his team reached out to two divorce lawyers in the Los Angeles area and "is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie."

The singer has been reportedly taking care of their two daughters for the past three months, even though he has been on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin. Joe is also said to still be with the kids currently.

Their daugheters were born in 2020 and 2022 respectively [Hollywoodlife]
Though the report does not exactly state why the two are splitting up, it does seem like Joe is at the hem of the affairs calling for divorce. He has also been spotted without his wedding ring during his recent appearances.

Joe and the Game of Thrones actress also sold their Miami Mansion for $15 million three months ago after living there for a little over a year.

The luxurious home the couple recently sold
The news of a potential divorce comes as a shock to many fans of the couple, especially because there were no visible signs of trouble between the two.

Just two weeks ago, Sophie was seen at one of the group's concerts, dancing and evidently excited to be there. She also posted pictures from the event to her Instagram page and in the most notable one, she was holding and kissing Joe's hand.

Joe and Sophie were first spotted together in 2016 in the Netherlands and they hit it off quickly and got engaged the following year. In 2019, they got married in Vegas and have since welcomed two daughters to the world.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding [Credit - Instagram / Sophie T]
As of the time of this report, neither Joe nor Sophie have spoken on the topic.

