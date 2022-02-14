Journalist surprises hubby with huge Billboard as Valentine’s Day gift [Video]

According to the media personality, she paid for the billboard as a way of appreciating her husband for being an amazing lover and father to their kids.

Mketema added she will make sure her husband is the happiest man alive - confessing how she is obsessed with his love.

“Kama mapenzi uchizi acha niwe, Ni ngumu kuzungumzia thamani yako kwa maneno nikaeleweka, asante kwa kilakitu!!! I will make sure you are the happiest man alive, nakupenda we mwanaume, nakupenda sana mume wangu, sana sana sana!!! Happy Valentines Baby!,” wrote Zamaradi Mketema.

Reactions

auntyezekiel “Ooooh Mama Juju .....❤️ Vallentine ni yako na Shem acha this year Sisi tuwe Mashabiki😃”

wolperstylish “Dada umejua kutuaribia shughul wewe😂nimesema mauwa sinunui kabisa leo 😢kiukweli umeweza my love hii Ni kubwa sana Mungu awaweke sana Na shetani akae mbali na Nyie ❤️❤️🌹”

kansiime256_ “Awwwwwww😭😭😭😭😭av seen billboards before but this clip got me❤️”

_esmaplatnumz “Ooooh jamani raha sana 😍”

hamisamobetto “Dah nlikua nalisubiria busu😩..... Happy Valentines vipenzi vyangu jamani .❤️”

bongotrending_habari “Nyieee wengine Endeleeni kuekwa Status ukishaview inafutwa 😂😂”

jembenijembe “Umeupiga Mwingi Dada Yangu 👏🔥🙌😂Thank you being an Inspiration of the Year👏🔥!Mbishi Number moja nchini😂”

During the launch of Wasafi TV, media Personality Zamaradi Mketema was among the people who were handed the mandate to propel the station to new levels.

Mketema who had previously worked with Clouds FM, explained that she switched stations in order to challenge herself and experience something new.