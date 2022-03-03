RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Julia Fox says dating Kanye West was the best thing that happened to her

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

A few weeks ago, Fox said she was never in love with Kanye West.

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [InterviewMagazine]
American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [InterviewMagazine]

American actress Julia Fox has revealed that her six weeks relationship was the best thing that happened to her.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at “The Batman” premiere in New York City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about," she said.

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines]
American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines] Pulse Nigeria

Fox's comments are coming weeks after she revealed that she was never in love with the billionaire rapper.

"Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!" she wrote.

The billionaire rapper and Fox started dating in January after weeks of speculations about their relationship.

kanye and Julia Fox
kanye and Julia Fox kanye and Julia Fox Pulse Ghana

It was followed by several dates including the special birthday dinner held in Fox's honour.

Kanye's short-lived relationship with Fox was his third attempt after his former wife, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

First was the much publicised getaway with International model, Irina Shynk.

This was followed by basketball dates with another model, Vinetria.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Julia Fox says dating Kanye West was the best thing that happened to her

Julia Fox says dating Kanye West was the best thing that happened to her

Reactions as Milly WaJesus recreates Rihanna’s pregnancy look [Photos]

Reactions as Milly WaJesus recreates Rihanna’s pregnancy look [Photos]

Ex-convicts wed in Kenya's first prison wedding [Photos]

Ex-convicts wed in Kenya's first prison wedding [Photos]

Betty Kyallo opens up on how she deals with trolls, negativity online [Video]

Betty Kyallo opens up on how she deals with trolls, negativity online [Video]

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

5 hustles that will earn you good money if you wake up early

5 hustles that will earn you good money if you wake up early

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Mulamwah alleges being denied access to daughter Keilah, Sonie reacts

Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo)

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart [Instagram/DaBrat]