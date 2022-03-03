Julia Fox says dating Kanye West was the best thing that happened to her

The movie star made this known while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at “The Batman” premiere in New York City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

Fox's comments are coming weeks after she revealed that she was never in love with the billionaire rapper.

"Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!" she wrote.

The billionaire rapper and Fox started dating in January after weeks of speculations about their relationship.

kanye and Julia Fox Pulse Ghana

It was followed by several dates including the special birthday dinner held in Fox's honour.

Kanye's short-lived relationship with Fox was his third attempt after his former wife, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

First was the much publicised getaway with International model, Irina Shynk.