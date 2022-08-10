RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Juliani and Lilian Nganga welcome a bouncing baby boy

Authors:

Irene Okere

Juliani announced the thrilling news stating that he is thankful and excited to be a dad again

Juliani, Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga
Juliani, Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga

Kenyan musician Julius Owino stage name Juliani has revealed that his wife Lillian Nganga welcomed their first-born son a few days ago.

Speaking in an interview with Presenter Ali, Juliani announced the thrilling news stating that he is thankful and excited to be a dad again.

"I have two children. A girl and a boy. I welcomed a baby boy recently with Lilian Ng'ang'a," Juliani disclosed.

Kenyan rapper Juliani, his girlfriend - former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a and human rights activist Boniface Mwangi
Kenyan rapper Juliani, his girlfriend - former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a and human rights activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani stated that he did not want to break the news to the public yet, but he is over the moon about their newborn son.

READ: Juliani's message to lover Lillian Nganga as she turns a year older

"I did not want to say much about it but we got a baby so I am a father of two. The truth is as a father to a baby boy, you are not involved as much," the rapper narrated.

Juliani, further noted that raising his newborn son is a whole new experience and can't even compare the experience to when he was raising his first-born daughter, whom he sired with actress Brenda Wairimu.

The two love birds (Juliani and Lillian) tied the knot a few months ago, in a private wedding with just a few guests who were close friends and family in attendance.

After the wedding, the former Machakos first lady posted a photo on her social media page hinting that she was expecting a baby.

Lilian Nganga expecting a baby
Lilian Nganga expecting a baby Lilian Nganga expecting a baby Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani and his wife seemed to be enjoying each others company as they recently shared a glimpse of how their married life is going.

Kenyan musician Juliani shared a glimpse into how married life is going, months after he tied the knot with former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga.

While speaking about his favourite meal, Juliani shared that - in their marriage - he makes the best chapatis and Lillian makes a great cup of hot chocolate.

The thriving couple said their vows in a private ceremony on February 2, 2022 after months of facing public criticism and threats for being together.

They announced they were dating shortly after Ms Ng'ang'a parted ways with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Read Also

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Juliani and Lilian Nganga welcome a bouncing baby boy

Juliani and Lilian Nganga welcome a bouncing baby boy

5 signs you’re ready to be in a relationship after being single for so long

5 signs you’re ready to be in a relationship after being single for so long

15 hot and steamy ways to get yourself in the mood

15 hot and steamy ways to get yourself in the mood

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

Muitiriri's new role at NTV revealed days after being poached from TV47

Muitiriri's new role at NTV revealed days after being poached from TV47

Going to therapy and 4 other things we need to normalize about mental health

Going to therapy and 4 other things we need to normalize about mental health

8 types of matatu crew you will encounter in Nairobi

8 types of matatu crew you will encounter in Nairobi

Esther Passaris reveals the tailor behind her stunning dresses

Esther Passaris reveals the tailor behind her stunning dresses

6 funny habits all Kenyan mums have

6 funny habits all Kenyan mums have

Trending

Chrissy Teigen and her hubby John Legend [Instagram/ChrisyTeigen]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

Couple talking (Credit - Ranchatdovetree)

Is it wrong to date a friend's ex? Here are some things to consider

Singer Nandy and her husband Billnass

Sipendi marafiki wa mume wangu - Nandy opens up on pregnancy struggles

Woman with a big crush [Credit: Madamenoire]

5 signs you’re ready to be in a relationship after being single for so long