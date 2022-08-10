Juliani and Lilian Nganga welcome a bouncing baby boy

Speaking in an interview with Presenter Ali, Juliani announced the thrilling news stating that he is thankful and excited to be a dad again.

"I have two children. A girl and a boy. I welcomed a baby boy recently with Lilian Ng'ang'a," Juliani disclosed.

Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani stated that he did not want to break the news to the public yet, but he is over the moon about their newborn son.

"I did not want to say much about it but we got a baby so I am a father of two. The truth is as a father to a baby boy, you are not involved as much," the rapper narrated.

Juliani, further noted that raising his newborn son is a whole new experience and can't even compare the experience to when he was raising his first-born daughter, whom he sired with actress Brenda Wairimu.

The two love birds (Juliani and Lillian) tied the knot a few months ago, in a private wedding with just a few guests who were close friends and family in attendance.

After the wedding, the former Machakos first lady posted a photo on her social media page hinting that she was expecting a baby.

Lilian Nganga expecting a baby Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani and his wife seemed to be enjoying each others company as they recently shared a glimpse of how their married life is going.

Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going

Kenyan musician Juliani shared a glimpse into how married life is going, months after he tied the knot with former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga.

While speaking about his favourite meal, Juliani shared that - in their marriage - he makes the best chapatis and Lillian makes a great cup of hot chocolate.

The thriving couple said their vows in a private ceremony on February 2, 2022 after months of facing public criticism and threats for being together.