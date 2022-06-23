RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Juliani's message to lover Lillian Nganga as she turns a year older

Dennis Milimo

Hey 37, I am ready for what yo have in store for me - Lillian

Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend. former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a
Kenyan musician Julius Owino stage name Juliani celebrated his lover Lillian Nganga with a short and sweet message upon turning 37-years-old.

The Utalawa hitmaker put up a short video with a beautiful caption, aimed at celebrating Lillian’s birthday and its beautiful.

“Happy Birthday Love @ngnangalillian. In the audience and watching you be you. I will be there to clap, laugh, cry as you put up the best show I have ever watched,” Juliani’s message to Lillian read.

Kenyan rapper Juliani and Lillian Nganga
Lillian also penned down a note to herself that read; “☆22.6.22☆. Mi cumpleaños...It's my Birthday! I am thankful for life...Hey 37, I am ready for what yo have in store for me,”.

In an interview with Charles Otieno last year, Juliani disclosed that he met Ms Nganga in June 2021 and he did not hesitate in making his intentions known.

“Mafans wajipange na waache zao… I met Lillian in early June or mid-June (2021) huko na kama Mwanaume sikulala darasani…I haven’t seen many women like that yaani. She has clarity of Mind, clarity of purpose, the kind of things she values, self-respect” said Juliani.

Juliani and Lillian's posts
On September 3, the former Machakos first lady shared a photo of herself hugging the rapper with a message to Kenyans confessing her love for the Utawala hitmaker.

"In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false outdated and ill intentioned. Let's respect people's choices. Love and let love," read the statement which was signed off by the initials JL.

Away from the Birthday celebration and love confessions – Juliani is set to travel to US for the Eisenhower Fellowships program, scheduled to kick start on April 10 to May 18, 2023.

Kenyan Musician Juliani
“It gives me great pleasure to inform you that you have been selected as a fellow from Kenya in the strong competition for the Eisenhower Fellowships spring 2023 Global program scheduled to take place in the U.S from April 10 to May 18, 2023. This powerful in-person experience will be preceded by a series of virtual sessions beginning in February,” read part of the letter authored Eisenhower President George de Lama.

The Eisenhower Fellowships was created back in 1953 to honour President Dwight D. Eisenhower for his contribution to humanity as a world leader.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

