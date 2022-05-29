June Ruto celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with sweet message to hubby

June celebrated her first wedding anniversary with a post online and a sweet message to her husband, Dr Alexander Ezenagu.

"Such an hour, day, a year ago I walked down the aisle, I thank Almighty God. 1 year married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures,” she posted accompanying pictures of her wedding day and traditional engagement ceremony.

On May 27, 2021 June said her vows to Dr Ezenagu in an invite-only ceremony held in the plush Karen suburbs of Nairobi.

June had been dressed in a simple satin, white strapless gown with a cathedral veil while the bridegroom was adorned in a navy blue fitting suit, and a black bow tie.

DP Ruto captured the moment in a 1920s style as he was dressed in a cutaway coat and a black fedora hat while his wife looked stunning in a rose dress.

Prior to the wedding, the DP in an interview with Radio Jambo had said that he gave June advice on marriage.

"I told my daughter she is not on the same level as that of her husband. She is below him and that is how a home will be successfully built,’’ he said.

He had also added that he had other girls which he hopes will get married to Kenyan men.

“I was kind of disappointed that after educating her, taking her to good schools in Kenya and Australia, she ended up getting married to a Nigerian Man.

"To the Kenyan men, I still have girls and I am praying that ‘kina Irungu’ and other Kenyan men can get my other girls. So there is hope for them,” he said.

During the after party of the wedding ceremony, the DP had also said that being a Father-in-law was not easy.

“It is not easy as a parent giving away your daughter. It is that much more difficult when you are giving your daughter away to Nigerians,” He remarked.