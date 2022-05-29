RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

June Ruto celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with sweet message to hubby

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Deputy President William Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto during the wedding of their daughter June Ruto in 2021
Deputy President William Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto during the wedding of their daughter June Ruto in 2021

It has been one year since June Ruto, the firstborn daughter of Deputy President William Ruto walked down the aisle in a colorful ceremony in Nairobi's Karen area.

Recommended articles

June celebrated her first wedding anniversary with a post online and a sweet message to her husband, Dr Alexander Ezenagu.

"Such an hour, day, a year ago I walked down the aisle, I thank Almighty God. 1 year married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures,” she posted accompanying pictures of her wedding day and traditional engagement ceremony.

On May 27, 2021 June said her vows to Dr Ezenagu in an invite-only ceremony held in the plush Karen suburbs of Nairobi.

June had been dressed in a simple satin, white strapless gown with a cathedral veil while the bridegroom was adorned in a navy blue fitting suit, and a black bow tie.

DP Ruto captured the moment in a 1920s style as he was dressed in a cutaway coat and a black fedora hat while his wife looked stunning in a rose dress.

Prior to the wedding, the DP in an interview with Radio Jambo had said that he gave June advice on marriage.

"I told my daughter she is not on the same level as that of her husband. She is below him and that is how a home will be successfully built,’’ he said.

He had also added that he had other girls which he hopes will get married to Kenyan men.

“I was kind of disappointed that after educating her, taking her to good schools in Kenya and Australia, she ended up getting married to a Nigerian Man.

"To the Kenyan men, I still have girls and I am praying that ‘kina Irungu’ and other Kenyan men can get my other girls. So there is hope for them,” he said.

During the after party of the wedding ceremony, the DP had also said that being a Father-in-law was not easy.

“It is not easy as a parent giving away your daughter. It is that much more difficult when you are giving your daughter away to Nigerians,” He remarked.

Dr Ezenagu who is June’s husband is a an Assistant Law Professor at Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University while June is the Charge D'Affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

June Ruto celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with sweet message to hubby

June Ruto celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with sweet message to hubby

How father-in-law shaped George Kinoti's life and success

How father-in-law shaped George Kinoti's life and success

Did you know some men find it hard to ejaculate? Here’s why that happens

Did you know some men find it hard to ejaculate? Here’s why that happens

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

Nikita Kering leads launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty in Nairobi

Nikita Kering leads launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty in Nairobi

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2

5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2022

5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2022

5 most fashionable ways to wear palazzo pants

5 most fashionable ways to wear palazzo pants

The beauty benefits of cucumber you didn't about

The beauty benefits of cucumber you didn't about

Trending

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2

Exquisite photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth)

Yvette Obura teases Instagram in-laws with her new bae [Video]

Yvette Obura unveils her new bae during staycation

King Kaka & Nana gush over each other as they celebrate 11th anniversary

King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary