Fast rising K24 journalist expecting first child with fiancé

Amos Robi

The K24 news presenter praised his fiancé who is a KDF officer saying women can balance military and family

Joel Chacha and fiance Toriah
Joel Chacha and fiance Toriah

Fast rising broadcast journalist Joel Chacha is set to welcome his first child with his fiancé.

Chacha, a former news anchor at the defunct Switch TV, shared beautiful photos of him and his fiancé Toriah showing off a baby bump and the caption: “When grace locates you it breaks protocol.”

The lovebirds have not hidden their adoration for each other from the public eye and can best be described as couple goals.

Toriah who is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer was praised by her fiancé who said women can balance work in the military and build a family without any problem, noting that her fiancé had accomplished the two without any problem.

"Yes, women can serve the military and balance family as well! Two very strong duties and she is accomplishing them with pride. Proud of you my woman Toriah," Chacha wrote.

Joel Chacha and fiance Toriah
Joel Chacha and fiance Toriah

Chacha was among the journalists who lost their jobs at Switch tv after the media house decided to shut down. Lady luck, however, saw the multi-lingual journalist secure a place at media max owned K24 TV where he is a news anchor and political reporter.

"Because of convergence, I will take up the anchor/political reporter position at K24 TV. I am in the best place because this is my thing,” Chacha told a local newsroom after joining his latest workplace.

Others who joined other media houses include Fredrick Muitiriri who joined TV47 to head the Swahili news desk as well as a Swahili News Anchor, Safi Godana joined Citizen TV as a reporter while Cedric Oronje joined football club AFC Leopards an online show host.

"I serve a God who neither sleeps nor slumbers. He is a kind and a loving God, He is a good God. He's a miracle worker! I hope that this will convince you that you can actually give your life to Him to truly direct your paths! Bwana Asifiwe!,” Frederick Muitiriri shared the mesaage on his socials after joining TV47.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

