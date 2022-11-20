Photos: Msupa S ties the knot as she expects baby number 2

Msupa S, behind the hit collabo ‘Watajua Hawajui’ featuring Khaligraph Jones, tied the knot with her partner in a civil ceremony in the United States.

Taking to her Instagram to celebrate her new progress in life, Msupa S sent her appreciation to many who congratulated her on her wedding.

“3 years down the line and finally today on the 18th of November 2022 I said yes I do to my best friend and the love of my life ❤️,” Msupa S wrote.

The wedding had one notable person in attendance, their daughter who was excited to join her parents for their big day.

The little girl was in a beautiful white dress and could not hide her joy on her parents' wedding day. Msupa S and her husband tie the knot as they expect their second child together.

Here are some reactions from fans and friends:

Jelimobrandon Congrats to you both..blessings upon your union👏

Chela_wa_bomet Let me send you mursik musherehekee kabisaa 😍 congrats 🎉🎉

Evalinejerob Congratulations Darling❤️❤️❤️ I'm happy for you

Jephter5 Congratulations are in order Baby girl keep winning big time. You've not only won alone but you and your husband and family may God continue blessing you abundantly 💕💕💕

Tall_amoo Congratulations to you...Things that we love to see, and big up to the Husband Maahn that was pure intentions

_bwambok Baby number 2 👏👏 congratulations 👏