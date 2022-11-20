RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Photos: Msupa S ties the knot as she expects baby number 2

Amos Robi

Congratulations Msupa S!

Msupa S weds
Msupa S weds

US-based Kenyan rapper Sandra Chebet known popularly by her stage name Msupa S is now officially married to her baby daddy.

Msupa S, behind the hit collabo ‘Watajua Hawajui’ featuring Khaligraph Jones, tied the knot with her partner in a civil ceremony in the United States.

Taking to her Instagram to celebrate her new progress in life, Msupa S sent her appreciation to many who congratulated her on her wedding.

“3 years down the line and finally today on the 18th of November 2022 I said yes I do to my best friend and the love of my life ❤️,” Msupa S wrote.

The wedding had one notable person in attendance, their daughter who was excited to join her parents for their big day.

Msupa S weds
Msupa S weds Msupa S weds Pulse Live Kenya

The little girl was in a beautiful white dress and could not hide her joy on her parents' wedding day. Msupa S and her husband tie the knot as they expect their second child together.

Here are some reactions from fans and friends:

Jelimobrandon Congrats to you both..blessings upon your union👏

Chela_wa_bomet Let me send you mursik musherehekee kabisaa 😍 congrats 🎉🎉

Evalinejerob Congratulations Darling❤️❤️❤️ I'm happy for you

Jephter5 Congratulations are in order Baby girl keep winning big time. You've not only won alone but you and your husband and family may God continue blessing you abundantly 💕💕💕

Msupa S weds
Msupa S weds Msupa S weds Pulse Live Kenya

Tall_amoo Congratulations to you...Things that we love to see, and big up to the Husband Maahn that was pure intentions

_bwambok Baby number 2 👏👏 congratulations 👏

Zaiiitunnaa Aaah congrats on the wedding and baby on board

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Photos: Msupa S ties the knot as she expects baby number 2

Photos: Msupa S ties the knot as she expects baby number 2

Details of 3 day Kilifi Baobab festival on New Year's Eve

Details of 3 day Kilifi Baobab festival on New Year's Eve

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

Dr Mercy Korir lands plum job moments after resigning from KTN News

Dr Mercy Korir lands plum job moments after resigning from KTN News

Shoefiti: 5 meanings of shoes hanging on power & telephone cables

Shoefiti: 5 meanings of shoes hanging on power & telephone cables

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 toxic habits that destroy men's mental health

5 toxic habits that destroy men's mental health

7 strange traditions across Africa

7 strange traditions across Africa

Trending

Happy couples are not happy absent of communication. [Credit - Shutterstock]

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Signs of cheating in a relationship [Credit: Shutterstock]

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Ben Kitili and Amina Mude

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

A brief look at relationships drama and how to end it

A brief look at relationship drama and how to end it